Sabah Fest on tour in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 19 August 2025: The sights and sounds of Sabah took centre stage at Marina Square on 16 August, as the Sabah Fest Singapore Edition 2025 brought North Borneo’s culture to life through music, dance, food, and heritage.

For Singaporeans, it presented an opportunity for them to gain a snapshot of Sabah’s cultural richness and explore holiday bargains.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (standing 7th right) with Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Dato’ Indera Azfar Mohd Mustafa (standing 8th right) and STTOS Managing Director Wendy Clare Stephen (standing 5th left) at the launching of Sabah Fest Singapore Edition at the Marina Square in Singapore.

The event was jointly launched by Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Dato’ Indera Azfar Mohd Mustafa.

Joniston commented: “With direct flights between Singapore and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah is more accessible than ever, and we want to leverage this connectivity to attract more visitors to explore Sabah,” he said, adding that more than 13,000 Singaporeans visited Sabah between January and May this year.

He invited both Singaporeans and international travellers to experience Sabah first-hand by visiting Sabah Fest 2025 in Kota Kinabalu next month, from 30 August to 30 September.