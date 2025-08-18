Khao Lak: A new gold standard for South Thailand events

KHAO LAK, Thailand, 19 August 2025: Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa presents its brand-new meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) facilities, putting the elegant beachside resort firmly on the events map.

Just a 90-minute transfer from Phuket International Airport, the resort blends southern Thai charm with contemporary design, setting it apart from its regional competitors. Its strongest selling points focus on a combination of purpose-built spaces, world-class technology, intuitive service, and the spectacular Andaman coastline as a natural backdrop for outdoor events.

Photo credit: Andrew J. Wood. Andaman Grand Ballroom can hold 530 in classroom style.

A venue without limits

The crown jewel is the Andaman Grand Ballroom — a pillarless 513-square-metre venue for up to 530 guests. Equipped with a 346-inch LED screen, it delivers the perfect venue for immersive presentations, gala dinners, and product launches. Configurable into three smaller rooms, it adapts effortlessly for breakout sessions or more intimate gatherings.

For mid-sized events, the Similan Meeting Rooms offer flexible capacity for 20–120 guests. These are ideal for strategy meetings, training workshops, or private functions, and come with the latest AV systems and abundant natural light.

Alfresco Elegance

The resort’s outdoor venues transform events into experiences. Imagine a conference welcome reception on the beachfront lawn with the Andaman sunset as your backdrop, or a team-building day for 1,200 guests on the oceanfront lawn. The garden lawn, accommodating up to 700, is perfect for starlit networking with cooking stations from the resort’s signature Goji Kitchen & Bar.

From boardroom to ballroom to ‘I do’

The property is as much about romance as business. Wedding couples can say their vows with toes in the sand or host a grand ballroom banquet curated down to the last flower arrangement. A dedicated wedding team handles every detail, from décor and music to bespoke menus, blending local flavours with international favourites.

Integrated luxury

The resort’s 283 rooms, suites, and pool villas offer a luxurious retreat between meetings. Delegates can recharge at Quan Spa, stay active in the 24-hour fitness centre, or take a yoga class before plunging into the infinity pool. Those with extra time can explore Khao Lak’s pristine beaches, waterfalls, and dive sites.

For planners seeking an alternative to Phuket, Khao Lak Marriott delivers a fresh, coastal MICE destination with world-class infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and Marriott’s hallmark service.

Quick-View capacity chart

For more information, visit: Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort and Spa.

About the author

Andrew J. Wood is a veteran hotelier and travel writer with over four decades in Asia’s hospitality industry. A former general manager and past president of Skål International Asia, he writes regularly for leading travel publications.