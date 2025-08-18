BANGKOK, 19 August 2025: WorldHotels, part of BWH Hotels, is bringing its signature style and sophistication to the pristine shores of Vietnam’s beloved “Pearl Island”, with the signing of the stunning WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc, WorldHotels Distinctive.

WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc is set to open on 31 October 2025, with 465 stylish rooms and world-class facilities blending luxury, culture and coastal charm at its Tran Hung Dao Boulevard location just moments from the golden shores of Long Beach on the island’s radiant sunset coast.

This stunning beachfront sanctuary promises an unforgettable blend of elegance and genuine hospitality, perfect for romantic escapes, cherished family holidays, and inspiring corporate retreats, set against the mesmerising backdrop of the Gulf of Thailand.

Throughout their stay, guests can immerse themselves in nature-inspired recreation and relax in one of four inviting swimming pools — including a beachfront pool perfect for fun-filled family days, and a rooftop infinity pool offering tranquil ocean views. Younger guests can splash away in the children’s pool or enjoy hours of entertainment at the indoor kids’ club, while adults rejuvenate at the spa or stay energised at the fully equipped fitness centre.

Culinary journeys await all ages at two exceptional restaurants serving local and international cuisine, while two stylish bars provide the perfect setting for refreshing drinks or sunset cocktails. For event organisers, the resort’s state-of-the-art conference centre offers versatile spaces for everything from intimate team-building retreats to large-scale corporate gatherings.

“Phu Quoc has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s premier destinations, celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and diverse experiences. With the debut of WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc, WorldHotels Distinctive, we are proud to elevate the island’s hospitality scene by introducing world-class facilities tailored to both leisure and business travellers, all in line with the distinguished global standards of WorldHotels,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc will become the second WorldHotels member in Vietnam, complementing Caravelle Saigon, WorldHotels Elite.

For more information about WorldHotels, visit www.worldhotels.com.

