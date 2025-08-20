Royal Princess to homeport in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 21 August 2025: Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess will make her debut in Southeast Asia in October 2026 when the ship homeports in Singapore for two cruises before she leaves for her Australian season.

The ship was christened in June 2013 in Southampton, England, by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is now HRH The Princess of Wales.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Royal Princess.

Alaska to Singapore

On 19 September 2026, Royal Princess will end her season in Alaska and will then embark on a 26-night Southeast Asia, Japan and Alaska Grand Adventure Cruise that will start in Seattle, Washington and end in Singapore on 16 October.

The destinations she will visit include Juneau, College Fjord, and Whittier. This leg will also feature a cruise of Hubbard Glacier. After that, she will cross the International Date Line in the Pacific to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam before arriving for the first time in Singapore on 16 October.

Guests are also able to join the second half of the cruise, which is a 13-night sailing from Yokohama on 4 October that will visit Shimizu, Osaka, Keelung (Taipei), Hong Kong and Chan May (Vietnam) before arriving in Singapore.

Dry Dock in Singapore Before Southeast Asia Cruises

After arrival, Royal Princess, which can carry 3,560 guests and was built in Italy, will undergo a two-week dry dock in Singapore. She will then emerge from dry dock on 1 November to go on her first cruise out of Singapore, which is a nine-night Southeast Asia cruise visiting Ho Chi Minh City, an overnight in Bangkok, before sailing to Ko Samui.

This will be followed by a 13-night Southeast Asia cruise departing Singapore on 10 November, and includes a stop in Lombok, Indonesia. These two cruises can be combined into a 22-night Southeast Asia & Australia cruise that will visit Darwin, Yorkeys Knob, Brisbane on the second leg before arriving in Sydney on 25 November.

Among the offerings onboard are two sets of cantilevered walkways extending over the port and starboard sides of the ship known as the “SeaWalk,” three swimming pools, a dancing water fountain, a nightclub, a pizzeria, an Italian tratoria and a 24-hour international café amongst many dining venues and several entertainment lounges as well as original musical productions.

News that Royal Princess will be making her maiden call and sailing from Singapore in 2026 follows several major announcements from Princess. Discovery Princess is also making her maiden call to Singapore this October for a special five-night Malaysian cruise.

It was also recently announced that Sapphire Princess and Diamond Princess will be homeporting in Japan for the first time in 2027 after their homeporting season in Singapore from December 2026 to February 2027. These signify an increase in Princess Cruises’ presence in Asia.

For the upcoming season, Diamond Princess will be returning to Singapore in December 2025 to February 2026 for 10 to 12-day sailings with visits to 10 exotic destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam after she completes her season in Japan.