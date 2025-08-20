A&K land experiences go to sea

SINGAPORE, 21 August 2025: Crystal Cruises on Wednesday unveiled an exclusive partnership with travel pioneer and sister brand Abercrombie & Kent, a move destined to transform the traditional ocean cruising experience.

This innovative programme extends Crystal’s voyages beyond the ship, offering guests both curated land adventures and A&K’s acclaimed cultural expertise aboard Crystal vessels.

Photo credit: A&K.

This curated collection of land-based experiences spans continents, from Africa to Asia, the South Pacific to the Mediterranean, and is designed to immerse guests in culture, nature, and history through A&K travel content.

The launch represents a significant evolution in luxury cruising, leveraging Abercrombie & Kent’s six decades of expertise to deliver unprecedented access to authentic, world-class experiences both onshore and at sea.

“We’re redefining the luxury cruise experience said A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis. “By Abercrombie & Kent isn’t just any excursion programme, it’s a complete reimagining of how our guests discover the world, combining Crystal’s exceptional onboard hospitality with A&K’s unparalleled destination expertise.”

Now available for booking across Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony sailings through 2026, will feature ‘By Abercrombie & Kent’ travel experiences

Overland Adventures By A&K

Multi-day adventures allow guests to disembark mid-voyage and rejoin at subsequent ports, visiting iconic sites like the Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, and Uluru. These journeys offer immersive, expertly guided experiences, including in Beijing, where guests can explore cultural landmarks, including Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven, before standing atop the Great Wall at one of its most scenic vantage points. Each journey is seamlessly integrated into the cruise itinerary.

Pre- & Post-Cruise Extensions By A&K

Bespoke land journeys before or after sailing extend the voyage’s magic with immersive experiences ranging from archaeological explorations to cultural and wildlife adventures. Guests can explore the intricately carved temples of Angkor Wat, embark on indigenous cultural experiences in Whistler, or track lions on safari in Kenya’s Masai Mara.

Among the highlights is the chance to discover the real Dolce Vita in Tuscany and Rome. Guests can embrace Italian elegance through exclusive experiences such as a truffle hunting adventure, a private dinner at a winery and visits to iconic Roman and Renaissance landmarks. Noteworthy stops include a stay in a five-star, 11th-century castle, a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Pienza, and tours of the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain.

By A&K land experiences

Crystal Serenity

Pre and Post-Cruise: Uluru Adventure

Pre and Post-Cruise: Beijing and The Great Wall

Pre-Cruise: Angkor Wat: The Timeless Majesty of Cambodia

Post-Cruise: The Mystique of Angkor Wat

Pre-Cruise: Taj & Tigers: A Journey Through Timeless India

Post-Cruise: Taj & Tigers: From Majestic Palaces to Wild Jungles

Crystal Symphony

Pre and Post-Cruise: Secrets of the Serengeti

Pre and Post-Cruise: The Enchanting Masai Mara

Pre and Post-Cruise: Highlights of Tokyo and Hakone

Pre-Cruise: Taj and Tigers: A Journey Through Timeless India

Post-Cruise: Taj and Tigers: From Majestic Palaces to Wild Jungles

Pre-Cruise: Angkor Wat: The Timeless Majesty of Cambodia

Post-Cruise: The Mystique of Angkor Wat

Overlands: Uluru Adventure

Overlands: Ancient and Modern: Beijing and The Great Wall

Overlands: Splendours of Taj Mahal

Crystal’s partnership with Abercrombie & Kent began in 2022 when A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and its two vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The reimagined ships boast larger, updated suites with artisanal finishes and almost one member of crew member per guest.