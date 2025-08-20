Firefly wings its way to Tawau

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 August 2025: Firefly, a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), on Tuesday launched a daily jet service to Tawau (TWU) in Sabah from its hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1.

The new daily service follows Firefly’s relocation of its jet operations from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB). A Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats is deployed for the round-trip flight.

A Tawau welcome for Firefly’s inaugural jet service.

Flight schedule

FY2574 departs from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1615 and arrives at Tawau (TWU) at 1900.

FY2575 departs Tawau (TWU) at 2000 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2255.

A one-way fare from KUL to TWU starts at SGD281.

The airline celebrated the new service with a send-off ceremony held at the boarding gate, where passengers received celebratory tokens. Senior MAG leaders, including Firefly COO Captain Hamdan Che Ismail and MAG COO of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran, attended the inaugural celebration.

Featuring daily return services, the route strengthens connectivity between Peninsular Malaysia and the east coast of Sabah, catering to the growing demand of both business and leisure travellers. This strategic expansion is part of Firefly’s broader network growth from KUL, which will also include new services to Sibu (SBW), Kota Bharu (KBR), Kuala Terengganu (TGG), and Johor Bahru (JHB), and affordable air travel across ASEAN.

Firefly’s COO commented: “Launching our jet operations from KUL represents a strategic milestone in enhancing connectivity across Malaysia and the region. As a regional carrier, Firefly is committed to providing greater accessibility and travel options for passengers, supporting both domestic and regional connectivity. This service reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering convenience, efficiency, and value, while strengthening Firefly’s role as a key player in the region’s aviation network.”