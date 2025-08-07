Ponant selects Smartvel’s EntryDocs

SINGAPORE: 8 August 2025: Smartvel (www.smartvel.com), a global leader in travel content solutions, is expanding its collaboration with Ponant Expeditions.

Ponant has now adopted the new EntryDocs for Cruises, Smartvel’s comprehensive, cruise-specific travel documentation solution, to help deliver a smoother, more stress-free travel experience for its cruise guests.

Photo credit: Ponant.

EntryDocs for Cruises is a fully embedded solution that provides real-time entry and documentation requirements, not only for every destination along the cruise itinerary, but also for air travel to the embarkation point and the guest’s return journey home.

“We are using Smartvel’s solution to verify the travel documentation required for our guests — not only for boarding our cruises, but also for their full journey, including international flights to the point of embarkation and any additional countries visited en route,” said

Ponant Expeditions Superviseur Priscila Martin. “The solution is intuitive, reliable, and reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and stress-free travel experience — from departure to return.”

Integrated across Ponant Expeditions’ digital touchpoints, the EntryDocs widget can be embedded on individual cruise landing pages, preloaded with the itinerary and customised to match the Ponant Expeditions brand.

Guests can instantly access official government links and all relevant entry requirements in just one click, enhancing clarity and confidence as they prepare for their journey.

EntryDocs for Cruises features

Tailored documentation requirements for every country in the cruise itinerary.

Personalised results based on passenger nationality and residence.

A widget and API for flexible integration options.

Pre-filled traveller details for pre-departure communications.

Embedded links to insurance or visa providers.

On-demand updates and support for new routes and itineraries.

“We are excited to support Ponant Expeditions in their commitment to providing a world-class guest experience,” said Smartvel CEO Iñigo Valenzuela. “With EntryDocs for Cruises, our goal is to remove complexity and create clarity — helping both travellers and cruise operators navigate today’s dynamic travel landscape.”

About Smartvel

Smartvel is a B2B travel technology company delivering innovative content solutions across the travel industry. Its EntryDocs platform provides up-to-date health and travel documentation requirements for airlines, cruise lines, OTAs, hotels, and government entities.

About Ponant

Ponant has been committed to more responsible tourism and purposeful voyages of exploration for over 35 years, featuring a fleet of 14 French-flagged small ships, fitted with the latest environmental technologies.