Vietjet Thailand expands Asian flights

BANGKOK, 8 August 2025: Vietjet Thailand is accelerating its international expansion with the launch of several new direct routes connecting to major cities across Asia.

By enhancing air connectivity with key geo-markets such as Japan, South Korea, and India, the expansion will stimulate tourism, supporting broader efforts to revitalise and grow the tourism economy.

Photo credit: Vietjet Thailand.

“Our expanding international network underscores Vietjet Thailand’s strong momentum in regional growth and market presence,” said Mr. Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Vietjet Thailand. “Each new route allows us to serve more travellers, strengthen our competitive position, and contribute to tourism and economic exchange.”

New services to Northeast Asia

Connecting Thailand to more major hubs across Northeast Asia, the following routes are scheduled.

Direct flights from Bangkok to Seoul (Incheon) will start on 1 October.

Bangkok to Osaka (Kansai) flights start on 1 December.

Bangkok to Tokyo (Narita) flights start on 15 December.

These destinations are not only key inbound markets but are also extremely popular among Thai travellers, reflecting strong two-way demand.

Three destinations in India

A new route between Phuket and Mumbai will start on 14 August. Flights from Bangkok to Kolkata begin on 16 November.

Ahmedabad joins the route network on 4 December, flying from Vietjet Thailand’s home base at Suwarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

These additions mark a continued expansion of Vietjet Thailand’s footprint in India — one of the region’s fastest-growing travel markets — and further strengthen connectivity between Thailand and key Indian cities.