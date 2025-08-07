Air Arabia expands services to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 8 August 2025: Air Arabia will increase flights from Sharjah, UAE, to Bangkok, Thailand, with the addition of a third daily frequency starting 26 October 2025.

The increase to three daily flights between Sharjah International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok underscores Air Arabia’s commitment to offering enhanced connectivity, greater convenience and more flexible travel options between the UAE and Thailand.

Schedule to Bangkok, effective 26 October 2025 (all times local):

Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer, Adel Al Ali, said: “We are glad to expand our service to Bangkok and remain dedicated to enhancing the travel experience of our customers while also contributing to the growth of trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Thailand”.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of 83 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat pitches of any economy cabin.

In addition to ‘SkyTime’, its complementary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu. Passengers benefit from ‘Air Rewards’, the airline’s loyalty programme in the region.

Customers can now book direct flights from Sharjah to Bangkok by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre, or through a travel agency.