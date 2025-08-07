PAL resumes Sapporo winter flights

MANILA 8 August 2025: Philippine Airlines is reviving its seasonal direct service between Manila (MNL) and Sapporo (CTS), Japan, effective 24 November 2025.

The airline served the route from 2018 to 2020 when it suspended the seasonal flights due to the COVID pandemic

Three weekly flights will be reinstated during the upcoming northern hemisphere winter season that runs from 24 November 2025 to 27 March 2026.

Flight Schedule

PAL will operate flights on the Manila-Sapporo route three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays using a 168-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft, configured with 12 business class seats and 156 economy class seats.

PR406 departs Manila at 0630 and arrives in Sapporo at 1215.

PR405 departs Sapporo at 1315 and arrives in Manila at 1810.

PAL’s press statement says reinstating the route is a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the Philippines-Japan geo-market. “It provides a convenient travel option for Filipino tourists and overseas workers, offering direct access to Hokkaido, a popular winter destination known for its skiing resorts and the famous Sapporo Snow Festival.”

PAL already has a comprehensive network of flights to other major Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka