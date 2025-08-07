Bangkok is Agoda’s top destination for return visits

BANGKOK, 8 August 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its latest Repeat Visitor Ranking, spotlighting the Asian city destinations that travellers just can’t resist revisiting.

Based on booking data from the first half of the year, the ranking reveals the top 10 destinations with the highest number of repeat visitors. Topping the list for the second consecutive year is Bangkok, followed by Tokyo, Seoul, Bali, and Osaka, each offering their charms that keep travellers revisiting.

Photo credit: Agoda. 2025 Return Visitor Rank

Top 10 destinations for revisits*

Bangkok Thailand

Tokyo Japan

Seoul South Korea

Bali Indonesia

Osaka Japan

Taipei Taiwan

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Da Nang Vietnam

Johor Bahru Malaysia

Hong Kong

*Agoda Repeat Visitor Ranking

Repeat visits are a positive benchmark for tourism boards that see a high percentage of return visits as an endorsement for their promotional strategies.

Travellers often find themselves drawn back to their favourite destinations, year after year, or explore lesser-known destinations having already visited the capital city or main resort destinations. Agoda’s data shows that many travellers even return to the same destination multiple times.

Bangkok, the perennial favourite, continues to captivate visitors with its street life, dining, and cultural landmarks. This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is launching special promotions and campaigns with industry partners aimed at boosting inbound travel.

In addition to Bangkok, Agoda’s data found that Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai also saw high numbers of return visitors, underscoring the country’s broad appeal across diverse regions. Thailand is enhancing transportation infrastructure, particularly inter-city rail systems, domestic airport upgrades and improvements to public mass transit systems.

Agoda, Country Director Akaporn Rodkong shared: “Nothing speaks more to a destination’s success than the loyalty of returning travellers. Bangkok’s enduring popularity reflects its vibrant culture, exceptional cuisine, and the collaborative efforts of Thailand’s tourism sector and government to deliver experiences that leave a lasting impression and invite travellers back time and again.”

Agoda’s “Repeat Visitor Ranking” is a study and report that highlights destinations with the highest number of repeat visitors. This ranking, based on Agoda’s booking data and surveys, reveals which cities or countries travellers are most likely to revisit.

Key takeaways

Top Destinations: The ranking frequently features major travel hubs in Asia, with cities like Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, and Bali often appearing at the top of the list.

Reasons for repeat visits: Agoda’s surveys have identified several key reasons why people revisit their favourite destinations. The most common factors cited are:

Ease of travel

Local cuisine

Convenient location

Safety and cleanliness

A previous positive experience

Traveller demographics: The data often provides insights into the behaviour of different nationalities. For example, reports have shown that a significant percentage of travellers from places like the Philippines, Vietnam, and India are eager to revisit their favourite spots. The purpose of these trips also varies, with reasons like “adventure,” “food,” and “reuniting with family/friends” being frequently mentioned.

Loyalty programmes and benefits: While the Repeat Visitor Ranking is a report on travel trends, Agoda also has customer loyalty programs that reward frequent users. The Agoda VIP programme, for instance, has different tiers (Member, VIP Silver, VIP Gold, and VIP Platinum) that are achieved based on the number of bookings a user makes. Higher tiers offer exclusive discounts and other perks. Agoda also has a “PointsMAX” feature, which allows customers to earn airline miles or other loyalty points from partner programmes when booking accommodations