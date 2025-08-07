KUCHING, 8 August 2025: BESarawak reports that the recent 14th International Conference on Information Technology in Asia (CITA 2025) and the 29th International Conference on Asian Language Processing (IALP 2025) hosted in Kuching stressed the importance of preserving the diversity of Asian languages within the development of artificial intelligence, particularly in an era where large language models shape global communication.

The opening ceremony for the CITA 2025 and IALP 2025 took place earlier this week.

CITA 2025 and IALP 2025 also highlighted the significance of AI and disruptive technologies in transforming industries and education systems, stressing the need for ethical, responsible implementation.

The CITA 2025 conference focused on information technology, with a theme of “Embracing Disruptive Technologies for a Transformative Digital Future.” It was held from 5 to 6 August 2025, at the Borneo Cultures Museum and served as a platform for researchers and industry professionals to discuss new developments in IT. Topics focused on: Artificial Intelligence; Cybersecurity; Internet of Things (IoT); Cloud Computing and Big Data & Data Science.

The 29th International Conference on Asian Language Processing (IALP 2025) is the flagship conference of the Chinese and Oriental Languages Information Processing Society (COLIPS). It focuses on advancing research in Asian language processing. The event was held from 4 to 6 August 2025, at the Borneo Cultures Museum in Kuching. Discussions and keynote presentations focused on: Natural Language Processing (NLP); Speech recognition and synthesis; Machine translation and Large Language Models

Business Events Sarawak Deputy CEO Jason Tan.

MBEW 2025

Meanwhile, during the Malaysia Business Event Week (MBEW2025), 4 to 6 August, BeSarawak’s Deputy CEO Jason Tan shared insights under the keynote address theme “Legacy Impact Through Business Events”.

The presentation outlined how Sarawak’s business events industry evolved with a powerful statement: “Economic impacts like delegate arrivals and tourism receipts are just the tip of the iceberg.

The social, economic, and environmental growth driven by this industry is tremendous yet still unspoken.

“Sarawak’s presence at the Malaysia Business Events Week goes beyond networking, but to strengthen our position as Malaysia’s legacy capital of business events.”

MBEW 2025 took place in Kuching, themed “Spicing Up Business Events” and highlighted an onsite authentic ‘Spice Market’, one of many presentations illustrating Sarawak’s appeal for meetings and incentives.

(Your Stories: BESarawak)