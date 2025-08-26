MATTA Fair welcomes MAG as its premier sponsor

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 August 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents names Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) as the Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor for the 57th National MATTA Fair, 5-7 September 2025, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

MAG is a long-standing and valued Premier Sponsor of the MATTA Fair. For this edition of the popular national travel show, MAG will reimagine its 72 booths into a futuristic travel showcase, bringing to life its vision of becoming one of the top 10 global airlines by 2030.

From left: MATTA Vice President Air Transport Dr Fazil Khan, MATTA president Nigel Wong, MAG Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran and MAG Head of Airlines Global Sales Syazwan Ahmad Sabri.

Visitors can expect an interactive and immersive experience, spotlighting the airline’s AI-driven technology, future-forward products, and digital innovations that will redefine the way Malaysians travel at the dedicated MAG Arena.

“Travel is about the connection of places and of the people themselves. With the support of MAG, we have a partner that understands the importance of safeguarding these connections for now and the future generations,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong.

During the MATTA Fair, the MAG Arena, located at the International Hall, Level 3, will feature interactive product showcases, exclusive giveaways, and welcome well-known sports personalities from both global and local arenas.

In celebration of this partnership, MAG will also be the premier sponsor of the crowd favourite — MATTA Fair’s Buyers’ Contest — offering visitors the chance to win the journey of a lifetime. The Grand Prize is a round-trip Business Class ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Paris. At the same time, runners-up will enjoy equally enviable adventures with a round-trip Business Class ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Narita and a round-trip Economy Class ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Auckland, and many more prizes to be won by lucky customers.

MAG Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said: “We are honoured to continue our role as the Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor for MATTA Fair 2025…Through Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, Amal, and our other subsidiaries, we connect people and places seamlessly, offering travellers both the richness of Malaysia and the opportunities of the wider world. We look forward to welcoming visitors to MATTA Fair with our signature Malaysian Hospitality, while supporting Visit Malaysia 2026 and inspiring people to explore, connect, and experience Malaysia.”

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 from Friday to Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the South Entrance basement in MITEC, MITI basement, MATRADE open parking and The MET basement.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my.