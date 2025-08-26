AirAsia dumps Bali-Cairns service

JAKARTA, 27 August 2025: AirAsia Indonesia confirms the suspension of its Bali (DPS) – Cairns (CNS) route, effective 19 September 2025, citing the decision was “part of its demand-driven network optimisation strategy, focused on maintaining value-driven travel options.”

Photo credit: Cairns Airport. Off the Indonesia AirAsia grid for now.

AirAsia Indonesia CEO Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman said: “This decision follows a thorough analysis of demand trends and route performance, ensuring that we focus our resources on the most sustainable and high-demand operations. We are committed to optimising our network in Australia to meet evolving travel needs. We understand the impact on our guests and have proactively reached out to offer flexible options, including full refunds, a credit account, or free flight change to an earlier travel date before the suspension date of 19 September 2025, on the same route within the AirAsia network, at no extra charge and subject to seat availability.”

AirAsia Indonesia said in a press statement that it remains focused on sustainable growth by strengthening key routes such as Bali–Perth, Bali–Darwin and the recently launched Bali–Adelaide. More flights on popular routes and new destinations are under review. They will be announced in due course as the airline charts its international growth strategy, leveraging Bali’s position as an island hub connecting to AirAsia’s broader network covering over 130 destinations.

Refund and credit options

AirAsia has stated that affected passengers have been contacted directly via email and SMS and offered several options:

A full refund;

A credit account for future travel with AirAsia, valid for two years;

A free flight change to an earlier date on the same route, before the suspension date of 19 September, 2025.

Impact on the route

This move comes just a year after the three-times-weekly service was launched. With AirAsia’s departure, Jetstar remains the only airline operating a direct service between Denpasar and Cairns, with up to four flights per week.