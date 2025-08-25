Healthcare Travel Council launches wellness fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 August 2025: The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) introduced the first edition of its MH Wellness Fair 2025 series on 23 August, themed “Young & Healthy Champions.”

Held at The Campus, Ampang, MH Wellness Fair 2025 featured a line-up of activities, exclusive wellness packages, and engaging sessions designed to encourage preventive healthcare, fitness, and mental well-being.

Health Insights

Dental Care: Oral Health for Kids and Teens” by Dr. Tracey Lau Phui Yi, Kheng Dental Clinic.

Heart Disease: If We Know the Enemy, Why Are We Still Losing?” by Dr. Abdul Arif Shaparudin, Cardiologist, Institut Jantung Negara (IJN).

“Stop the Progression: Myopia Control for Children” by Dr Ng Chun Wai, OPTIMAX Eye Specialist Centre.

Recovery: Mental & Emotional Health with Aromatherapy & Cakra Energy by Redzuan Sabar, AMSPA member from Treat Me Wellness Centre.

Fitness & Fun: Babel Fit’s “MoveQuest Adventure Park,” immersive workouts, family dance sessions, and recovery lounge experiences.

Wellness Experiences – Complimentary massages, posture checks, spa vouchers, and a marketplace featuring over 20 local health and lifestyle vendors.

Culture & Tradition: A captivating performance of Anggalang Magunatip, the traditional bamboo dance of Sabah, alongside the Integration of Malaysian traditional games like Congkak and Batu Seremban that promote coordination, reflexes, and intergenerational bonding.

The fair also emphasised inclusivity, providing a welcoming environment for both locals and expatriates of all ages to explore Malaysia’s healthcare and tourism offerings. As MHTC prepares for the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, this initiative served as a platform to showcase Malaysia’s strengths in healthcare and wellness, while fostering community engagement and promoting healthier living for all. For more information, visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/.