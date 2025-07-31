LH presents positive outlook in HY2025 results

SINGAPORE, 1 August 2025: Lufthansa Group remains on course during its Q2 2025 to deliver a positive outlook for the whole year despite geopolitical crises and economic uncertainties, Deutsche Lufthansa AG Executive Board Chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr reports on Thursday.

“However, 2025 will remain a year of transformation for us, as delays in aircraft deliveries, certifications, and engine overhauls continue. The disproportionate burden on European airlines due to unilateral EU regulations also continues to put us at a disadvantage in global competition.

Photo credit Lufthansa Group.

“In this challenging environment, we were able to increase our operating result by almost a third in the second quarter and double the Lufthansa Group result. The basis for this economic success is and remains the regained operational stability of our airlines.”

In the second quarter of 2025, the Lufthansa Group increased its revenue by 3% year-on-year to EUR10.3 billion (previous year: EUR10 billion. The Lufthansa Group generated an operating profit (Adjusted EBIT) of EUR871 million (prior year: EUR686 million).

The improvement in earnings was mainly due to the 4% expansion of the flight programme in the passenger business, a positive result from the investment in ITA Airways of EUR91 million, partly due to currency effects, and the doubling of the operating result of the logistics business segment compared to the previous year.

As a result, the operating margin increased by 1.5 percentage points year-on-year in the second quarter. The Group net result was EUR1.01 billion, more than double the previous year’s figure (EUR469 million).

Passenger traffic development

During HY 2025, more than 61 million passengers flew with the airlines of the Lufthansa Group, an increase of 2% compared with 2024. In the second quarter alone, the airlines welcomed around 37 million passengers (previous year: 35.9 million) on board. Despite a 4% increase in seat capacity, the load factor remained stable compared with last year at 82%.

The passenger airlines’ revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) declined slightly by 0.9% in the second quarter compared with 2024 after adjusting for currency effects. This was primarily due to lower average prices in the European business as a result of intensifying competition.

In contrast, average revenues from intercontinental traffic remained stable despite a market-wide expansion of capacity. Unit costs (CASK) excluding fuel and emissions expenses rose by 4.1% compared with the same quarter last year due to ongoing cost inflation, driven in particular by personnel and location costs.

Overall, revenue from passenger airlines rose by 3% to 8.2 billion euros in the second quarter (previous year: EUR8.0 billion). Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR690 million (prior year: EUR581 million). All airlines generated a positive result in the second quarter.

Revenue for the passenger airlines totalled EUR14.1 billion, representing growth of around 4% compared with the previous year. Adjusted EBIT improved to -EUR244 million (first half of 2024: -EUR337 million). The positive development is mainly attributable to lower fuel costs, higher income from investments, and the absence of financial strike-related expenses in the previous year. In contrast to the first half of 2024, network stability also improved significantly, resulting in a 106 million euros reduction in financial expenses due to flight irregularities.

The integration of ITA Airways, in which the Lufthansa Group holds a 41% percent stake in the first phase, is continuing to progress. The benefits for customers are already clearly noticeable. Since the beginning of July, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group and ITA Airways have harmonised the benefits for their respective status customers, such as mutual lounge access, priority boarding, and conditions for additional baggage.

Also, since July, flights from Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines can be combined with long-haul flights from ITA Airways in a single booking. This has been possible for short- and medium-haul flights since March.

Starting in September, ITA Airways guests will be able to store their travel profile electronically in the Lufthansa Group Travel ID and benefit from the associated digital customer services of the Lufthansa Group.

Outlook

Global demand for air travel remains strong. However, geopolitical crises and macroeconomic uncertainties, notably commodity price and exchange rate volatility, are affecting the accuracy of forecasts for the rest of the year. In addition, the tendency of many travellers to book at shorter notice is limiting visibility for the second half of the year.

Despite ongoing global uncertainties, the Lufthansa Group is reaffirming its forecast for the whole year and expects operating profit (Adjusted EBIT) to be significantly higher than last year (previous year: EUR1.6 billion) with capacity growth of around 4%.

For the full details, visit: Financial reports – Lufthansa Group Investor Relations.