Qatar boosts winter season flights

BANGKOK, 1 August 2025: Qatar Airways will introduce increased flights to over 15 global destinations for this year’s winter season, the airline reported on Thursday.

The airline says it is “facilitating demand for its services for travellers from all around the globe, offering greater choice and connectivity through its Doha hub, the award-winning Hamad International Airport.”

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways spearheads its winter season expansion with flights to London from its Doha home base increasing to 10 daily.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Qatar Airways is consistently witnessing a steady rise in demand for our five-star services to some of the most prominent destinations in the world, most notably for London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo. This winter, in partnership with Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia will launch flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing capacity to three daily flights between the two cities. Qatar Airways will also restart services to Canberra, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing connectivity between Australia and the world.

“The latest increase in flight frequency is testament to our continual and unmatched enhancements of experiences for our passengers travelling through the Best Airport in the Middle East – our hub, Hamad International Airport.”

Increased flights during the winter season

The airline’s global connectivity is supported by 54 Boeing 777s equipped with ultra-high-speed Starlink on-board Wi-Fi that is free for all passengers. Qatar Airways is the first airline in the world to equip and operate over 50 widebody aircraft with Starlink, and the only carrier in the MENA region offering the service. Passengers in both Premium and Economy cabins enjoy free, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft. The airline is now equipping its Airbus A350 fleet, aiming to complete Starlink installation by 2026.