Scoot signals rise in solo travel

SINGAPORE, 1 August 2025: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, tracks an upward trend in solo travel in the Singapore outbound travel market through its latest survey conducted by YouGov.

Based on 5,000 respondents across five countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the Unpacking the Solo Travel Trend survey offers a window into the mindset of today’s self-directed explorer.

Photo credit: Scoot. Unpacking the Solo Travel Trend.

Once seen as a niche pursuit, solo travel among travellers from Singapore has increasingly become a common lifestyle choice, particularly for younger travellers.

Almost eight in 10 (79%) of the respondents from Singapore took multiple solo trips in the past year, and half among these travellers (49%) embarked on three or more solo trips in the past year. Millennials are at the forefront of this shift, making up 51% — and the largest cohort — of current and aspiring solo travellers, compared to 40% across APAC.

Solo vacations are highly recommended across the region by those who have embarked on such trips. In Singapore, 85% of respondents would recommend solo travel to others.

55% of solo travellers from Singapore cite freedom and flexibility to plan their itineraries as their primary motivation, while 52% view solo travel as an opportunity to take a break and focus on themselves.

Notably, 46% of the respondents value the independence of exploring new places at their own pace.

Across APAC, most respondents from Singapore cited solo travel as a catalyst for personal growth and self-discovery (45%, compared to the regional average of 40%).

Scoot’s findings dovetail with the increased focus on mindfulness, health and wellness in recent years.

The white paper highlights how travel, especially solo travel, has evolved from simply being a leisure activity to one that travellers increasingly seek for reflection and self-discovery.

“While the findings do not represent the end to group and family travel, the way we travel expresses our individuality and allows for self-discovery. Scoot’s white paper sheds light on the behaviour, motivations, preferences and expectations of an emerging segment of travellers today,” said Scoot Director of Marketing Communications & Loyalty, Agatha Yap.

Key priorities for solo travellers

Results revealed that solo travellers are highly intentional in their approach. An overwhelming majority (98%) shared that they engage in some form of planning for their trips. Aside from flight bookings, the main priorities for more than half of these travellers include accommodation selection (57%), safety considerations (51%),

and budget management (42%). They rely heavily on online review platforms, hotel websites and online travel agencies to help them make informed decisions about their flight and accommodation bookings.

The white paper also reveals a strong preference for APAC destinations among respondents from Singapore, with nine in 10 planning trips within the region in the next 12 months. Japan (25%), China (22%), and Malaysia (22%) are the top three travel destinations in the year ahead.

Popular types of solo trips

City breaks (short getaways to towns or cities) (39%).

Shopping holidays (39%).

Cultural and historical experiences (35%).

Nature holidays (34%).

Reconnecting with loved ones (32%).

For more information or to download the full white paper, visit https://www.flyscoot.com/flights/en/solo-travel.