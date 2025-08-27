Jiangxi Air makes KUL its first overseas destination

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 August 2025: Tourism Malaysia welcomed Jiangxi Air, a low-cost carrier jointly established by Xiamen Air and the Jiangxi Provincial Government, on the successful launch of its inaugural direct service between Nanchang and Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The landmark flight RY6607 touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), marking the historic arrival of the first-ever direct flight connecting Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi Province, with Malaysia’s bustling capital city. This milestone not only

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia.

Enhances air connectivity while also strengthening tourism, trade, and investment linkages between Malaysia and China’s eastern region.

The inaugural ceremony was officiated by Chua Choon Hwa, Deputy Secretary General (Tourism) and YBhg Dato Normah Osman, Deputy Secretary General (Policy) of the Ministry of Transport.

Distinguished guests included Samuel Lee, Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Tourism Malaysia. Also present were Dato Mohd Izani Ghani, Managing Director of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and Kang Zhiyang, General Manager of Jiangxi Air.

“This new air link is a testament to the strong and ever-growing tourism ties between Malaysia and China. It not only enhances connectivity but also supports our continuous efforts to position Malaysia as a premier travel destination in the region. We look forward

to welcoming more Chinese visitors to experience Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse offerings,” said YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia.

The Nanchang–Kuala Lumpur service represents a historic milestone as Jiangxi Air’s first-ever international scheduled route. Choosing Malaysia as its maiden overseas destination

reflects the airline’s strong confidence in Malaysia’s tourism appeal and underscores Malaysia’s role as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia.

Jiangxi Air will operate twice-weekly flights between Nanchang Changbei International Airport and KLIA Terminal 1, utilising its modern Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 175 seats.

From January to June 2025, Malaysia welcomed 2.17 million visitors from China, an impressive 35.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This remarkable growth highlights the rising demand for Malaysian destinations among Chinese travellers. The newly launched Nanchang–Kuala Lumpur route is expected further to accelerate arrivals, particularly from the Jiangxi region.