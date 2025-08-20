DUBAI, UAE: 21 August 2025: Emirates is set to introduce a fourth daily flight between Dubai and London Gatwick from 8 February 2026.

Flight EK069/070 will be operated by the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350, offering customers the opportunity to experience its latest generation interiors, including business class and premium economy.

The fourth flight to London Gatwick brings the airline’s total London services to 12 flights across three airports, offering customers more departure time choices and greater flexibility.

Emirates flight EK069 will depart Dubai at 1705, arriving in London Gatwick at 2050. The return flight, EK070, departs London Gatwick at 2355and lands in Dubai at 1100.

The new service’s timing, as the last flight of the day between Dubai and London in both directions, caters to customers travelling directly between the two cities. For those travelling to Dubai, the service provides the ideal arrival time for customers to check in to their hotels and get a head start on their Dubai activities. Customers departing Dubai on the flight can make the most of their time in the city — finishing business meetings, enjoying extended shopping, or completing last-minute activities — before taking the evening flight to London.

Operated by an A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, Emirates’ new service EK069/070 will offer customers 32 lie-flat business class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 28 premium economy seats, and 238 economy class seats. In addition to Emirates’ signature next-generation products and award-winning service, customers can look forward to cutting-edge tech touches like wireless charging in Business Class, electric window blinds with the Emirates Ghaf tree motif when closed in premium classes, digital in-flight menus on ice screens, and more.

Connecting London to the world

Gatwick is set to become the second UK destination to receive Emirates’ new A350 aircraft after Edinburgh. The new fourth daily flight will also expand Emirates’ UK operations to 140 weekly flights to eight key gateways: London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh – operated with a mix of A350s, A380s and Boeing 777s.

Emirates A350.

London will join a growing list of global cities served by Emirates’ newest aircraft, including Lyon, Bologna, Dammam, Mumbai, Edinburgh, Bahrain, Colombo, Kuwait, Muscat, Tunis, Amman, Istanbul and Ahmedabad.

Customers can book tickets on emirates.com, or visit the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.