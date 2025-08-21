PAL rolls out Ultimate Seat Sale

MANILA, 22 August 2025: Philippine Airlines (PAL) signals a green light for the 2025 Ultimate Seat Sale with fare bargains up for grabs until midnight on 31 August 2025.

Travellers save on ticket prices, with international flights going for as low as USD59 (round-trip economy base fare) and domestic flights starting at PHP189 (one-way economy base fare).

Photo credit: PAL.

“This year, through the Ultimate Seat Sale, we are offering great deals with big savings while still experiencing the comfort, reliability, and warm hospitality that define Philippine Airlines,” said PAL Vice President for Sales and Distribution Justin Warby. “Travellers can look forward to more flight options, giving them greater flexibility to plan the trips they want.”

Bookings can be made through the PAL website, the airline’s mobile app, or the PAL hotline for Philippine residents and via authorised travel agents.

PAL confirms shift to KTI airport in Phnom Penh

Meanwhile, in a recent travel advisory, the airline announced its flight operations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, will transfer to Krong Ta Khmau Techo International Airport (KTI) effective 9 September due to the closure of all commercial aviation operations at Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH). The following flights will be shifted to Techo International Airport.

Summer timetable ending 25 October 2025

PR2621 Manila to Phnom Penh (days 2,4,5, and 6) departing MNL at 2215, arriving KTI at 0015 plus a day.

PR2622 Phnom Penh to Manila (days 3,5,6, and 7) departing KTI at 0115 and arriving MNL at 0510.

Winter timetable starting 26 October 2025

PR2621 Manila to Phnom Penh (2,4,5, and 6) departing MNL at 2215 and arriving KTI at 1220 plus a day.

PR2622 Phnom Penh to Manila (3,5,6, and 7) departing KTI at 0120 and arriving MNL at 0500.

Krong Ta Khmau Techo International Airport (KTI) is approximately an hour’s drive from Phnom Penh International Airport ( PNH) and 40 km south of downtown Phnom Penh. There is currently no shuttle bus service between Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) and Krong Ta Khmau Techo International Airport (KTI). However, alternative travel options are available to passengers, such as taxi services or ride-hailing apps.

According to official announcements from airlines and civil aviation authorities, all commercial flight operations will be moved from Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) to the new Techo International Airport (KTI) on 9 September, 2025.

Airlines that have made announcements on the shift so far include: AirAsia, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, and now Philippine Airlines.

Military and private jets will continue to use the old airport (PNE). At the same time, Techo International Airport (KTI) becomes the new aviation hub for all commercial airline travel to the Cambodian capital.