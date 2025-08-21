Disney Cruises spotlights 2026 sailings

SINGAPORE, 21 August 2025: Disney Cruise Line releases its autumn 2026 and spring 2027 itineraries, offering more sailings from San Diego and Galveston to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Early bookings open 25 August 2025 for select Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members, and for general bookings on 2 September 2025.

Photo credit: Disney Cruise Line. Disney Magic.

For the first time, San Diego will welcome two Disney Cruise Line ships.

The Disney Magic will set sail in California for two months with three-, four-, five-, six-, and seven-night voyages in October and November 2026, before transitioning to Texas on a 14-night journey from San Diego to Galveston featuring stops in the breathtaking Puerto Vallarta, Cartagena, and Grand Cayman.

Joining the Disney Magic for seven months in San Diego, the Disney Wonder will offer guests a spectacular view of crystal-blue waters with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights between October 2026 and April 2027, stopping at Catalina Island in California, as well as Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In addition, there will be five ships sailing from Florida and the return of three- and four-night cruises on the Disney Adventure from Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore.

(Source Disney Cruise Line).