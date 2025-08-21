Glamping pegs its space in Asia

PHUKET, 22 August 2025: Analysing the glamping trend in the region, the Asia Pacific Outdoor Lodging Association (APOLA) will hold an outdoor lodging masterclass in Phuket on 31 August for existing and potential operators and a second glamping insight session on 1 September.

At the half-day event, investors, operators and others will learn from experienced practitioners such as John Roberts of Minor Hotels, Allan Michaud of Cardamom Tented Camp, Michael Sagild of Cloud Collective, Tom Butterfield of Eco Structures, and Ueli Wick of Escape Nomade.

APOLA reports that a new and diverse range of glamping options is meeting consumers’ needs for comfortable and sustainable accommodation surrounded by nature.

Solar-powered camps, off-grid dwellings and eco-friendly construction materials have become increasingly popular across the Asia Pacific, where the outdoor lodging sector is predicted to grow 10.8% annually between 2025 and 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Demand for nature-first tented camps, cabins, yurts, treehouses, or nature pods on beaches, mountains, forests, and natural areas has increased dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The growth today is driven by consumers who want to immerse themselves in nature without compromising (much) on comfort. For nature lovers, the guest experience can often be superior to that of a traditional resort.

Owners, developers, investors, and financiers also like outdoor lodging. Start-up costs for ‘no walls’ accommodation are generally lower than building a traditionally constructed brick and mortar hotel or resort. Additionally, the development time is less than half that of a new build, offering greater speed to market. Growth momentum is coming from both the supply and demand sides.



“If you are looking for ideas and insights in finance, sustainability, lodge operations or guest experiences, the outdoor lodging masterclass promises to be a treasure trove of practical insights,” said Dean and Associates Principal Paul Dean, who will moderate the session.



Additional expert insights into outdoor lodging will be open to all in session 12 of PHIST 2025, Southeast Asia’s largest sustainable tourism full-day learning event, which takes place on 1 September in the exact location as the glamping masterclass.



APOLA members addressing the PHIST session will include Koko Tang, co-founder of Vinetree Tourism, which has four tented resorts and several sustainable tourism projects in China.



“APOLA believes that outdoor lodging should focus not only on guest experience and quality, but also on sustainability, which should be reflected in every detail from site selection and construction to daily operations. This is the strategic focus of APOLA,” said Tang.



Nature meets well-being

Event speakers will note that Asian glamping trends often have unique characteristics. Grand View Research’s analysis of the region says activities such as yoga, meditation, and spa treatments are increasingly popular as they contribute to personal well-being and mindfulness in a natural setting.

Family-friendly glamping options are also on the rise in Asia, with outdoor lodges offering larger accommodations, child and pet-friendly facilities. Other venues specialise in local conservation and community support projects, which guests participate in.

People who register for the APOLA outdoor lodging 31 August masterclass have a chance to win a three-day/two-night stay at the multiple award-winning Cardamom Tented Camp, a conservation ecolodge in Cambodia. The masterclass cost is THB1,500 (USD46) per person to cover learning materials and refreshments.

About Asia Pacific Outdoor Lodging Association

APOLA is an industry body driven by local professionals dedicated to uniting and empowering the Asia Pacific outdoor lodging community, championing sustainable growth, innovation, and collaboration to elevate the industry’s standards. With a forward‑looking vision of embedding sustainability and cultural enrichment at the heart of outdoor hospitality across the region, APOLA aims to fuse responsible development with the rich traditions and natural beauty of Asia Pacific destinations. Visit APOLA – Asia Pacific Outdoor Lodging Association.