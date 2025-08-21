BANGKOK, 22 August 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association confirms its annual PATA Travel Mart will head to Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2026.

Earlier this week, PATA confirmed it had nailed down the venue and host partner for the PTM, a leading Asia-Pacific B2B event, arguably the oldest in the region, having been established in the early 1980s.

Photo credit: PATA. PTM 2026 will be hosted in Kuching, the state capital of Sarawak, Malaysia.

Sarawak, Malaysia, will host the event at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 18 to 20 August 2026, supported by Sarawak’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and hosted by the Sarawak Tourism Board, with Business Events Sarawak taking on a supporting role.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid stated, “PTM 2026 will not only align with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign and PATA’s 75th Anniversary, but also mark STB’s 45th year of membership with the Association, making it a truly special occasion for Sarawak, PATA, and all participants.”

STB CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “Hosting PATA Travel Mart 2026 is a milestone for Sarawak and a testament to our growing presence on the global tourism stage. It is our opportunity to present Sarawak’s cultural heritage, biodiversity, and business-ready infrastructure to the world, while underscoring our commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism.”

A PATA member since 1981, STB has been a dedicated partner in advancing PATA’s initiatives in promoting destination resilience and sustainability. Sarawak was one of the Asia Pacific destinations to implement the Tourism Destination Resilience (TDR) capacity building programme, launched in collaboration with PATA in 2024. The two organisations also continue to collaborate on strategic initiatives, including carbon offset projects, joint advocacy and policy development, sustainable urban tourism, biodiversity conservation, and capacity building for green hospitality.

Registration for PTM 2026 is now open. Interested parties are invited to register by contacting the PATA Events Department at [email protected].

For more information on Sarawak, visit the Sarawak Tourism Board

About PATA Travel Mart

PTM 2026 is expected to welcome participants from over 60 destinations worldwide, facilitating more than 10,000 targeted business appointments during its two-day programme.