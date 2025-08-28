BANGKOK, 29 August 2025: For kids, family vacations mean more than just time away from home — they are chances to make new friends, discover different cultures, try exciting activities, and feel more special.

Now, following the opening of the world’s fourth Candy Spa at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, young guests can take their first little steps into a whimsical world of wellness.

Centara Mirage, the vibrant themed resort concept from Centara Hotels & Resorts, is dedicated to sprinkling magic on family holidays and helping young explorers to make everlasting memories. And no aspect of the resort experience is as wondrous as Candy Spa. Now available at all four Centara Mirage resorts worldwide, nestled on prime stretches of beach in Thailand, Vietnam, Dubai, and the Maldives, this unique concept immerses young guests in a colourful, sweet-scented sanctuary of personal beauty and pampering.

Crafted for the under-10s*, each spa feels like stepping into the pages of a fairytale, with oversized lollipops, chocolate boxes, and candy canes, cosy treatment areas, and all sorts of accessories. Friendly therapists are ready and waiting with a warm welcome and a broad smile to create the perfect atmosphere for fun-filled afternoons.

The beauty of Candy Spa is that moms and dads can unwind and find their own “me time” – including soothing therapies at the separate, adults-only Spa Cenvaree – while also enjoying the peace of mind that their little angels are being cared for professionally. For truly heartfelt moments, every spa can be hired out for a birthday party or special occasion, offering a range of fun activities and sweet treats.

At Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, the award-winning Lost World-themed family playground and water park, just an hour drive from Bangkok, Thailand’s original Candy Spa is a haven of tranquillity where little princesses and princes can come and relax with playful facials, artistic manicures, and perfect pedicures.





Another Candy Spa can be found on Vietnam’s sun-soaked southeast coast at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, an “Explorer’s Playground” where children can make a splash in the water park and enjoy fun days in the kids’ clubs and play areas. At Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, inspired by Thai and Arabian adventures, girls and boys can feel like divas or rock stars with dazzling nail art, hair braiding, magical makeovers, and more.



The world’s newest Candy Spa is now open at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, the all-new underwater-themed family paradise in the Indian Ocean. Within this bright, multi-sensory world of comfy cushions and cosy treatment areas, little ones can enjoy edible treats and nail art, making every child feel special and included.



Every Centara Mirage resort has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of families, featuring world-class water parks, fun slides, lazy rivers, family rooms with bunk beds, kids’ clubs, special menus at the restaurants, and much more. For young explorers seeking exciting and inspiring new experiences, Candy Spa lets them feel as if they have fallen into a fairytale.



For more information about Centara, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

* Candy Spa at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is available for kids up to 15 years of age.