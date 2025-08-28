Trip.com presents AI Trip.Planner

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 August 2025: Trip.com introduces Trip.Planner, a one-stop travel planning hub, powered by AI to transform complex itineraries into effortless, personalised journeys.

Trip.Planner acts as an AI-powered travel concierge, assisting you in creating personalised itineraries tailored to your travel style. With real-time transport integration, flexible planning features, and access to over 20 million geo-tagged global points of interest, travellers can plan their next Trip using the unified intelligence hub.

Real-time transport, accommodation and attraction options are suggested directly.

All-in-one integration

Flights, trains, hotels, restaurants, and attractions are all integrated into your itinerary, providing real-time availability. Travellers can plan and book everything directly from their itinerary view, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

Trip.Planner includes expert-vetted recommendations available via the in-app AI chat.

Built for Trust

Moreover, users can benefit from trusted, real-time travel data. You can view prices, availability and detailed descriptions for travel options. The AI also recommends attractions that are open, seasonally relevant, and accessible, utilising officially verified opening hours, typical visit durations, and transportation estimates for a smooth and realistic plan.

Recommendations are practically tailored to your destination — for example, suggesting relevant airport transfers, car rentals in remote areas, or day tours in urban spots.

Tailored itineraries

Trip.Planner adapts to your personal travel style, whether you’re a culture buff, a first-time visitor, or on an intergenerational excursion.

You can select from user preferences such as:

· Family-Friendly: Kid-friendly options, like theme parks and wildlife encounters.

· Classic: Iconic sights and must-see highlights, ideal for first-time visitors.

· Elderly-Friendly: Lower-intensity activities with easy access and relaxed pace.

· Cultural: Museums, performances, or experiences that reflect local arts.

· Cityscape: Urban-focused —shopping, dining, nightlife and city walks.

· Nature: Outdoor and scenic spots like parks, beaches, and reserves.

· Historical: Significant landmarks, traditional districts and heritage sites.

Planning starts with just three questions: destination, trip duration, and your travel style. From there, Trip.The planner generates an itinerary for you. You can preview it within the in-platform map and easily visualise routes for your travels.

If you have prior bookings on the Trip.com platform, you can easily import them into your itinerary or adjust plans using the canvas-style editing feature. It allows you to rename, reorder attractions, replace and delete activities and add on notes. A floating AI button stays active at all times, offering real-time, on-demand suggestions as users edit their trips.

Trip.Planner is currently available on English-language Trip.com sites in select regions*, with access expanding progressively to users in the coming months.

*Full list of supported regions: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Belgium, Ireland and general English-language markets.