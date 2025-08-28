KUCHING, Sarawak, 29 August 2025: Business Events Sarawak’s (BESarawak) month-long Academia Malaysia Advocacy Programme has positioned Sarawak as a leader in legacy-driven academic conferences, with Malaysia’s top universities expressing strong interest in hosting events that deliver long-term impact.

The programme introduced Sarawak’s legacy impact framework to the academic community, showcasing how conferences and exhibitions can shape public policy, improve community well-being, advance sustainability, and inspire the next generation of researchers and professionals.

Donny Tan, Senior Manager for Convention & Exhibition Business Development (centre), sits with Anak Sarawak Awards’ first Sarawak Legacy Award winner, Dr Noor Zaitun Yahaya from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (centre right).

“Universities want more than just an academic gathering. They want platforms that generate lasting change. As Malaysia’s Legacy Capital for business events, Sarawak delivers on that promise,” said BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman.

A key outcome from the programme was the commitment from institutions to align future academic gatherings with Sarawak’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and UNSDGs. “Embedding legacy principles into events makes research more relevant, fosters collaboration across sectors, attracts strategic funding, and enhances institutional reputation, ensuring benefits that last long after the event ends,” she added.

Sarawak’s success in academic events is driven by the Legacy Impact Master Action Plan 2023–2025, and supported by the AI-powered “AI.LEGACY” Intelligent Impact Management System for precise measurement and enhancement of event outcomes.

Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak (centre), meets with Universiti Utara Malaysia Kedah as one of the target universities of the Academia Malaysia Advocacy Programme.

Looking ahead, Sarawak’s hosting appeal is expected to grow with the launch of Airborneo, a region-owned airline that will enhance domestic and international access, as well as the expansion of the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) to accommodate up to 14,500 delegates. These advancements will further strengthen Sarawak’s position as the destination where academic research transforms into enduring societal, environmental, and economic legacies.

For more information: https://businesseventssarawak.com/