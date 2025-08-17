Ambassador Cruise mega status confirmed

HALONG BAY, Vietnam, 18 August 2025: Ambassador Cruise has clinched two national records courtesy of its 600-passenger ‘Ambassador Cruise II’ vessel’s mega guest capacity and its onboard dramatic entertainment offering.

The Vietnam Record Association recognised Ambassador Cruise II in the Vietnam Book of Records as the country’s “highest capacity” cruise ship.

Halong Bay’s mega cruise experiences: Ambassador Cruise II.

It also gains recognition for its spectacular onboard entertainment during day and evening versions of a 90-minute cruise of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed bay, famed for its limestone karsts.

Since its debut in February 2023, Ambassador Cruise II also offers an eight-hour day cruise followed by an exquisite four-hour dinner cruise.

Ambassador Cruise II features spacious sundecks across two floors that total 324sqm and 250sqm, affording 360-degree vistas of Halong Bay and its myriad limestone karsts. Two restaurants, two bars, an entertainment area for live music, and the large open-air jacuzzi are among the vessel’s top-notch facilities. The five-metre glass bridge jutting from the vessel’s bow inspires compelling photographs.

The 500-ton five-floor steel craft with a basement measures 90 metres long, 16 metres wide and 19 metres high, making it the largest and most luxurious ship to ply Halong Bay’s waters with a total of 10,000 sqm of lettable space.