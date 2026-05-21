Regent Seven Seas rolls out 2028-2029 Collection

SINGAPORE, 22 May, 2026: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its 2028-2029 Voyage Collection, featuring 238 new sailings around the world.

The season features three Grand Voyages, a 150-night World Cruise, and destination-rich, all-inclusive sailings through Africa & Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, and the South Pacific.

Photo credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Guests can now pre-register their interest at RSSC.Com/2028-2029-Voyage-Collection before reservations open on 28 May, 2026. Guests in Asia who book by 8 July 2026 will enjoy a low 7.5% deposit.

As part of the collection, Seven Seas Prestige, which is set for delivery in late 2026, will make her Canada and New England debut in fall 2028 with five 11-night itineraries. Regent’s newest ship, Seven Seas Prestige, will be 40% larger than Regent’s previous ships, yet accommodates only 10% more guests.

Seven Seas Splendor will visit Alaska’s waters for the very first time, sailing 16 new voyages that call on destinations such as Icy Strait Point, Skagway, and Juneau. These seven-night itineraries immerse guests in the heart of the Last Frontier, offering up to 50 included shore excursions on each sailing.

For the first time, Seven Seas Voyager will include a quiet Mediterranean winter season starting in November 2028, offering the opportunity to explore the region’s most beloved locales from a different perspective.

The 2028-2029 season will see Seven Seas Explorer sail in Africa and Arabia for the first time. Voyages will sail in spring 2029, ranging from 14 to 23 nights, and visit ports such as Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Luanda, Angola.

Season highlights also include maiden calls in three new ports: Dundee, Scotland; Oulu, Finland; and Šibenik, Croatia. Dundee blends maritime heritage, striking architecture, and gateway access to the Scottish Highlands. Oulu offers natural beauty, coastal charm, and a growing creative scene. Šibenik captivates with its medieval old town, UNESCO World Heritage-listed landmarks, and Adriatic coastline.

(Source: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)