Thai tourism taps medical and wellness pick-me-up

BANGKOK, 18 August 2025: Together, medical and wellness tourism could contribute USD17 billion annually to Thailand’s economy, making it one of the most profitable tourism segments in the Kingdom.

That was the key takeaway of Skål International Bangkok’s lunch and panel discussion on ‘The Business of Wellness’ held last week.

Skål Bangkok held its panel discussion last week on medical and wellness tourism. Moderator: David Barrett (purple jacket).

Panellists flagged medical and wellness tourism as one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative pillars of the global travel industry. It underscored my earlier observations in a blueprint for Thailand’s tourism strategy that identified health and wellness as key drivers for Thailand’s long-term sustainable growth.

It’s a massive industry, a global phenomenon. Today, that vision is more relevant than ever — and Thailand is perfectly positioned to lead in a regional context.

A Natural fit for health and healing

Thailand’s reputation for warm hospitality, exceptional service standards, and affordability is already world-renowned. Add to this a network of outstanding world-class hospitals, many accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), and you have a formula that is hard to beat.

Patients here enjoy trimmed-down or no waiting lists, transparent pricing, and access to a plethora of medical expertise, from cardiology and orthopaedics to the latest cancer treatments and advanced dentistry.

The country’s major hospitals, such as Bumrungrad International, Bangkok Hospital, and Samitivej, rival the best in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, while often charging a fraction of the price quoted in Europe’s private hospitals.

On the wellness side, Thailand’s luxury spa resorts, holistic retreats, and wellness-focused hotels are globally acclaimed. From Chiang Mai’s mountain sanctuaries to Samui Island’s beachside detox centres and Hua Hin’s early adopters, Chiva Som, the breadth and quality of wellness offerings are unmatched in Asia.

Hua Hin is also home to the Hyatt Regency’s BARAI Spa — an award-winning sanctuary famous for its dramatic architecture, tranquil courtyards, and holistic treatments blending traditional Thai healing with contemporary spa science. In Bangkok, newcomer Sukhothai Spa is creating ripples at The Sukhothai Bangkok, the acclaimed five-star hotel on Sathorn Road, which offers a refined urban escape with Thai-inspired therapies, luxurious treatment suites, and a focus on wellness rituals that restore both body and mind.

Medical and wellness numbers

According to industry projections, medical tourism is globally valued at over USD100 billion, with Thailand’s share estimated at around USD4 billion annually, attracting approximately 3.5 million medical tourists per year pre-pandemic. The recovery trajectory suggests the country could exceed 4 million visitors annually by 2027, generating over USD5 billion in direct revenues.

Wellness Tourism

Speaking at Skål International Bangkok’s lunch and panel discussion on The Business of Wellness last week, Teiah Hospitality Consultant and Founder Victoria Sardain said, wellness tourism was worth over USD900 billion worldwide, and Thailand captured around USD12 billion in combined wellness revenues, including wellness-focused accommodation, spa treatments, and retreats.

Visitor numbers could realistically reach 8 million wellness travellers annually within five years if supported by targeted marketing.

Panellists QUO Chief Growth Officer Catherine Edwards and BASE and Co-host of Fitness Business Asia founder Jack Thomas agreed with the assessment. They discussed effective project management and the significance of sports tourism and sports in promoting overall wellness and mental health.

Bumrungrad International Hospital, Phuket & Market CEO David Boucher noted that obesity in Thailand was becoming a health issue and that the overuse of refined sugars would increase Thailand’s linked illnesses, including diabetes.

Why Thailand tops the leaderboard

Quality and expertise – Thailand’s healthcare professionals are trained to global standards, with many holding qualifications from leading international medical institutions.

Affordability – Treatment costs are often 50–80% lower than in Western countries, and usually no waiting lists, explained David Boucher at the Skål lunch.

Accessibility – Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai are well-connected hubs with direct flights from across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Hospitality DNA – The seamless integration of clinical excellence with five-star service creates a uniquely Thai patient experience.

Post-treatment recovery – Patients can recuperate in world-class resorts, blending medical care with leisure and relaxation.

Top five medical and wellness tourism activities

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery – From facelifts to gender-affirming procedures, Thailand is a global leader.

Dental tourism – High-quality, low-cost dental care, including implants, crowns, and whitening treatments.

Orthopaedic surgery and joint replacement – State-of-the-art procedures with rapid recovery programmes.

Detox, spa and holistic retreats – Signature experiences such as The BARAI Spa in Hua Hin, The Sukhothai Spa in Bangkok, and retreats in Koh Samui and Chiang Mai.

Fertility and reproductive health services – Advanced IVF clinics attracting couples from around the world.

Aligning with the Tourism Blueprint

In my earlier strategic roadmap for Thailand’s tourism, health and wellness were identified as one of the five strategic pillars alongside cultural tourism, luxury travel, nature-based tourism, and MICE. Its potential lies not only in high-value, high-spend visitors but also in the long-term reputational uplift for Thailand as a safe, healthy, and sophisticated destination.

By combining medical excellence with wellness experiences — for instance, a hip replacement followed by a week at a Hua Hin beachfront spa, or dental surgery paired with a detox retreat in Koh Samui — Thailand offers travellers something rare: the ability to heal and holiday in the same trip.

The Way Forward

For Thailand to fully capitalise on this sector, a coordinated national strategy is essential, targeting international marketing, continued investment in hospital infrastructure, partnerships with global insurance providers, and training initiatives to maintain the highest standards of care.

In doing so, the Kingdom can strengthen its brand as the medical and wellness capital of Asia — and ensure that health tourism remains a cornerstone of its future growth.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a veteran travel writer, hotelier, and tourism lecturer with over 40 years of experience in Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry. A former general manager of leading Thai hotels, he is known for his insights on emerging travel trends and advocacy for Thailand as a world-class destination. A past president of Skål International Asia and Thailand, and twice president of Skål International Bangkok, Andrew contributes regularly to various regional and global travel publications.