Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches on 25 July

SINGAPORE, 21 May 2026: Sun PhuQuoc Airways has officially announced the launch of scheduled services to Singapore this July to enhance connectivity between two of Asia’s most popular island destinations.

The launch also introduces the first full-service airline on the Singapore–Phu Quoc route, creating new opportunities to attract high-quality international travellers to Phu Quoc. The direct Singapore–Phu Quoc route is currently served primarily by low-cost carriers.

Photo credit: Sun PhuQuoc Airways.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ ticket sales open on 20 May, ahead of the inaugural flight on 25 July 2026. As the first full-service airline operating this route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways introduces a new standard of travel between Singapore and Phu Quoc, with both business class and economy class cabin options.

Flight schedule

● Singapore to Phu Quoc (9G720): Departs Singapore (SIN) at 1420, arrives Phu Quoc (PQC) at 1505.

● Phu Quoc to Singapore (9G721): Departs Phu Quoc (PQC) at 1035, arrives Singapore (SIN) at 1320.

The airline offers passengers an all-inclusive onboard experience, including hot meals, standard checked baggage allowance, and a modern wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) system. In particular, the business class cabin is designed around comfort, privacy and seamless priority services, catering to the expectations of business travellers and premium leisure guests from Singapore who increasingly value convenience and travel quality.

To celebrate the launch of the Singapore–Phu Quoc route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is offering special fares from just SGD133 one-way. The offer applies to flights departing within one month of the inaugural flight date and is subject to the availability of promotional seats. In addition, passengers travelling from Singapore to Phu Quoc can enjoy a 20% discount on base fares during the launch period from 20 May to 19 June 2026.

Travellers flying with Sun PhuQuoc Airways will also receive complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hon Thom cable car, alongside exclusive privileges of up to 30% off accommodation, dining, spa and entertainment services within Sun Group’s ecosystem in southern Phu Quoc.

Connecting two of Asia’s leading island destinations

The launch of another direct air route carries significant meaning in strengthening connectivity between two iconic island destinations. Singapore is a modern island nation and one of the region’s leading financial and aviation hubs. At the same time, Phu Quoc offers pristine natural beauty, year-round tropical appeal and world-class integrated resorts.

With its visa exemption policy for international visitors, Phu Quoc is increasingly well-positioned as an ideal destination for weekend getaways among Singapore residents and the expatriate community based in the city-state.

According to Skyscanner data, searches for Phu Quoc by Singapore users increased by as much as 184% year-on-year, placing the island second on the list of trending destinations for 2026.

About Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is backed by Sun Group’s integrated ecosystem across tourism, hospitality, entertainment and infrastructure.