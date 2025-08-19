A&K set to launch new Nile cruise boat

MELBOURNE, 20 August 2025: A new luxury riverboat will set sail on the Nile in 2026, due to be launched in Egypt by A&K Sanctuary.

Nile Seray is A&K Sanctuary’s fifth luxury riverboat and the most sophisticated and spacious to date, authentic to its name “Seray”, meaning palace. Designed for just 64 guests across 32 modern suites, Nile Seray offers spacious accommodations beginning with 33-sqm entry-level suites.

Photo credit: A&K Sanctuary.

Each suite features a seating area beside floor-to-ceiling windows, a waterside Juliet balcony, and a bathroom, whilst two magnificent suites boast full private balconies with outdoor spa pools overlooking the river.

Egypt’s Hidden Treasures

What truly distinguishes Nile Seray’s offering is the inclusion of Egypt’s most coveted archaeological sites as standard. Every booking features some of the most magnificent tombs on the West Bank of the Nile that are not on the usual sightseeing route: Nefertari, Seti I, Ramses VI, and King Tutankhamun.

These experiences offer encounters with Egypt’s most precious heritage sites and create the kind of extraordinary journey that has become A&K’s hallmark over nearly five decades of Egyptian exploration.



Nile Cruising

There are two restaurants, a spa and gym, and a top deck with canopied daybeds, a swimming pool, and an outdoor bar and lounge with wraparound views of the Nile valley. The wellness space features two spa treatment rooms alongside a well-equipped gymnasium, creating a sanctuary for rejuvenation between excursions.

A&K has historical links to the Nile dating back to 1977, when founder Geoffrey Kent was inspired by a chance encounter with actor David Niven on the set of “Death on the Nile” to lease the old steamship SS Memnon and launch A&K’s first Nile cruise. Since those pioneering days, A&K has continued to innovate and set new standards for luxury river cruising in Egypt.

Voyage highlights

Nile Seray sails between Aswan and Luxor on four-night voyages that transport guests back in time to ancient Egypt. The carefully curated itinerary includes visits to the magnificent temples of Luxor, Karnak and Aswan, alongside authentic cultural experiences such as felucca sailing around Elephantine Island, Egyptian cooking classes, traditional entertainment including costume parties and Dervish shows, alongside the opportunity for hot-air balloon rides over this awe-inspiring destination.

“Nile Seray represents the evolution of our nearly five decades of pioneering river cruising in Egypt,” said AKTG CEO Cristina Levis.

“This vessel embodies our understanding that luxury today is defined not by excess, but by space, authenticity, and the quality of experience.”

About Abercrombie & Kent

Abercrombie & Kent pioneered luxury adventure travel with its first African safaris in 1962, founded on an ethos of adventure by day, luxury by night. Today, A&K’s award-winning travel services extend around the globe to more than 100 countries on all seven continents. A&K’s bespoke itineraries and escorted small-group tours offer one-of-a-kind, inspiring experiences, from expedition cruises and tailormade trips to exclusive villas, safari camps and private jet journeys, unlocking a world of possibilities for a life well-travelled. Behind every journey is an international network of more than 3,000 staff, in over 65 offices and 40 countries, ensuring invitation-only access to the people and places that make every destination unique.

About A&K Sanctuary

A&K Sanctuary, part of the A&K Travel Group family, owns and operates luxury safari camps and lodges across Eastern and Southern Africa, riverboats in Egypt and Peru, with an expanding portfolio of exceptional properties planned across key destinations.