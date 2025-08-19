HONG KONG, 19 August 2025: Muslim leisure travellers have the same motivations as others: to explore new cultures, discover local experiences, and create meaningful memories.

The key difference lies in their need to do so in line with faith-based needs, such as access to Muslim-friendly food, prayer facilities, and privacy considerations.

Muslim travellers having a great time in Hong Kong.

“Travel planning to non-Muslim-majority destinations can be stressful when key information for our faith-based needs isn’t readily available,” says CrescentRating and HalalTrip CEO Fazal Bahardeen, a global authority on Muslim-friendly travel. “And navigating unfamiliar places among unfamiliar people can add to that anxiety.”

“These gaps create feelings of discomfort or exclusion, undermining the very purpose of leisure travel, which is to enjoy new experiences with peace of mind,” he adds.

Jelajah Hong Kong powered by Klook and HKTB.

It inspired “Jelajah Hong Kong”, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) ’s first-ever multi-market campaign to elevate Hong Kong as a Muslim-friendly destination.

As part of this partnership, Klook brings to life a one-stop shop of Muslim-friendly activities and accommodations, as well as prayer-friendly day trips to family attractions and cultural highlights.

To bring these experiences to life, Klook taps into its Kreator network in key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to develop and share curated itineraries, offering firsthand recommendations that give Muslim travellers the comfort and confidence to explore Hong Kong freely.

Klook General Manager for Hong Kong, Macau, and Thailand Kenny Sham says: “Working with HKTB, we can tighten the information gaps for Millennials and Gen Z Muslim travellers, thereby helping them to explore Hong Kong with confidence and comfort.”

For Klook, this campaign follows its partnership with CrescentRating and HalalTrip, which made it one of the first global experiences platforms to offer verified Muslim-friendly ratings, allowing users to easily identify activities and attractions that align with their faith-based needs.

As for Hong Kong, the city has been named the “Most Promising Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year” at the Halal in Travel Awards 2025.

Hong Kong now ranks third among non-OIC (Non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) destinations and second globally in the Muslim Women Friendly Travel Destination category in the 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI).

These accolades reflect growing recognition from the Muslim community for Hong Kong’s commitment to delivering inclusive and culturally respectful experiences for Muslim travellers.

Hong Kong Tourism Board Regional Director, Southeast Asia Liew Chian Jia says: “Since the launch of our Muslim-focused campaign, ‘Jelajah Hong Kong’, we’ve observed a growing level of interest and inquiries from Muslim travellers across our key source markets. Through this campaign, Hong Kong Tourism Board is strategically highlighting the city’s expanding range of Muslim-friendly offerings and experiences.”

“This partnership with Klook marks a timely and meaningful collaboration that further positions Hong Kong as an inclusive and welcoming destination for Muslim travellers. It also underscores our ongoing commitment to diversifying Hong Kong’s tourism appeal and meeting the evolving needs of global visitors,” says Chian Jia.

GMTI reported that international Muslim arrivals reached 176 million in 2024 — up 25% from 2023 — and projected to grow to 245 million by 2030. By then, travel spending is expected to reach USDD230 billion, highlighting the growing influence and economic potential of this vibrant market.

Over the past 12 months, bookings to Hong Kong from the Muslim community have grown by 43.5%, with theme parks and attractions leading the way.

“We are delighted to see Hong Kong making significant strides towards becoming a more inclusive and welcoming destination for Muslim travellers. The partnership between Klook and HKTB is a good example of how collaborations can create meaningful, Muslim-friendly travel experiences to provide useful and relevant travel information for tourists,” says Fazal.