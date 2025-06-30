Asia’s short-stay winners

MANILA, 1 July 2025: Agoda spotlights Asian destinations for travellers seeking short-term trips that pack a punch based on the digital travel platform’s bookings.

The top 10 list focuses on short, manageable getaways that fit into busy schedules, offering a refreshing escape without the need for extensive planning or hefty budgets.

According to bookings made on Agoda during the first five months of the year, Manila ranked fourth in the most popular destinations for a one-night stay in Asia. Manila’s mix of history and modernity makes it a great spot for a quick escape. Travellers can explore Intramuros, enjoy a sunset at Manila Bay, and immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant nightlife all in one night.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) earned the top spot for a micro-trip in Asia, followed by Seoul (South Korea), Taipei (Taiwan), Manila (Philippines), and Pattaya (Thailand) in the top five. Jeju (South Korea), Nagoya (Japan), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Penang (Malaysia) and Surabaya (Indonesia) round out the top ten.

Domestically, in addition to Manila, Agoda data revealed that Cebu, Davao City, Tagaytay, and Palawan are the top destinations for one-night stays in the Philippines. Whether it’s a day trip or a one-night stay, these bite-sized journeys in the Philippines are ideal for travellers with limited vacation time or unpredictable work commitments.

Whether it’s city lights or beach sunsets, these destinations prove that exploring the world doesn’t require extra days off or time-consuming planning.

Here’s Agoda’s list of the top destinations in Asia for small trips:

Agoda Associate Vice President Jun Dong shared: “Micro-travel is all about making the most of your time and budget while still enjoying meaningful experiences. Whether you’re looking for an urban adventure or a tropical escape, these destinations show that you can pack a world of fun into a quick getaway. Agoda’s wide range of accommodations and activities makes it easier than ever for travellers to plan their perfect one-night trip.”

