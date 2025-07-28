The best five for Agoda bookings

SINGAPORE, 29 July 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top five most popular cities in Asia for the first half of 2025, based on booking data from 1 January to 30 June.

The list highlights the allure of Asia’s bustling metropolises, with Tokyo, Bangkok, and Osaka leading the pack, followed by Seoul and Kuala Lumpur, which round out the top five.

Agoda’s data underscores the magnetic pull of urban exploration, as travellers continue to flock to Asia’s iconic cities for their unique blend of culture, cuisine, and experiences. From Tokyo’s neon-lit streets to Bangkok’s energetic atmosphere, these destinations remain perennial favourites for both first-time visitors and seasoned explorers.

Agoda’s Senior Vice President of Supply, Andrew Smith, shared: “Asia’s cities have a timeless appeal that keeps travellers coming back year after year, whether it’s the culinary adventures in Bangkok, the cultural treasures of Tokyo, or the urban buzz of Seoul.”

Top Five Asian Destinations HY 2025

Tokyo, Japan

Bangkok, Thailand

Osaka, Japan

Seoul, South Korea

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia