KOTA KINABALU, 29 July 2025: A new birding certification module is now in place following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) and the Sabah Birdwatchers Association.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the introduction of the module is timely, as birdwatching is fast becoming a promising segment in Sabah’s tourism landscape.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (centre) witnessed the signing of the MoU between UCSF Vice-Chancellor Datuk Dr Rafiq Idris (seated left) and Sabah Birdwatchers Association President Ronald Pudin (seated right). Also in the photo are Sabah MOTAC Director Ibrahim Othman (left) and STB Product Manager Effendy Mahani (right).

“According to birding experts, the UK alone has around six million active birders, while the number across Europe is estimated to be close to 10 million.

“If we can attract even 1% of that market, it would be a strong start for Sabah,” he said after witnessing the signing ceremony last Wednesday.

“The figures show clear potential and that Sabah is moving in the right direction to tap into this growing niche,” he added.

UCSF Vice-Chancellor Datuk Dr Rafiq Idris and Sabah Birdwatchers Association president Ronald Pudin signed the MoU, which also marked the launch of the module titled “Discover the Birds of Borneo: Sabah’s Feathered Jewel”, which aims to train and certify local birding enthusiasts and tour guides.

Supported by the Sabah Tourism Board, the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to develop birdwatching into a structured and sustainable nature-based tourism product.

Joniston said this reflects a shared commitment to strengthen eco-tourism while creating job opportunities and boosting rural economies through birdwatchers who tend to spend more, stay longer, and visit lesser-known areas.

“I hope that the module will encourage more rural youth to explore birding and gain valuable skills that could lead to meaningful livelihood opportunities.

“By training locals to become bird guides, we are helping them discover new income streams and encouraging long-term stewardship of the environment.

“When communities see value in protecting their forests and wetlands, they are more likely to participate in conservation efforts, and that’s the kind of sustainable tourism we want to encourage,” he said.

For more information, visit the Sabah Tourism Board.