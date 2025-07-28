SINGAPORE, 29 July 2025: The Emirates Group has kick-started a global talent scouting and acquisition drive, revving up this phase of its remarkable growth. This financial year, the aviation powerhouse is looking to onboard 17,300 people across 350 career roles.

These roles span every facet, function and operation across Emirates and dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider. Hundreds of recruits are required across some roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, commercial and sales teams, customer service, ground handling, catering, IT, HR and finance. dnata is seeking to hire more than 4,000 specialists in cargo, catering, and ground handling.

Emirates Airline & Group Chairman and Chief Executive HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “The Emirates Group’s people strategy is anchored in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and our own projected growth and expansion. We’re seeking world-class talent to fuel our bold ambition, redefine the future of aviation, and continue our commitment to and culture of innovation and excellence. It represents an opportunity for skilled and talented professionals to play a stellar role in our future, our strategy, and our growth story.”

Throughout the year, the Group will be hosting more than 2,100 open days and other talent acquisition events in 150 cities to recruit the best pilots, IT professionals, engineers, and talent for cabin crew roles. This also includes Dubai-based events designed to engage UAE national students and graduates. For those keen to join the Group, it’s a valuable opportunity to meet experienced recruiters and sometimes passionate, long-serving employees in these roles.

Since 2022, the Group has onboarded more than 41,000 talented professionals, including nearly 27,000 in various operational roles, and now has a workforce of 121,000.

The Group has always been a top talent magnet and an employer of choice both in the UAE and globally. In the last financial year, the Group received more than 3.7 million applications for roles spanning all its brands and departments, with candidates attracted by its brand power, global reputation, people-first strategy, tax-free salary, top-notch benefits, and its renowned training, development, and recognition programmes.

Talented professionals around the world are drawn to Dubai for several reasons – safety, security, economic opportunities, tech-centric ecosystems, forward-thinking policies, and its vibrant lifestyle.

For Dubai-based employees, benefits at the Emirates Group include profit share eligibility, comprehensive medical and life insurance cover, a whole range of travel benefits including flight tickets – annual leave, service-related, and concessional ones for self, family, wider family and friends – concessional cargo rates, and membership cards that provide discounts at hundreds of retail, hospitality and lifestyle outlets.

Those aspiring to join the Emirates Group can apply for various roles and stay informed about open days and recruitment events worldwide by visiting www.emiratesgroupcareers.com.