Michelin awards by stars and keys

BANGKOK, 18 July 2025: The Michelin Guide will launch the first global Michelin Key Selection at a ceremony in Paris on 8 October 2025, following the successful rollout of Michelin Key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations throughout 2024 and early 2025.

It will mark the debut of a worldwide selection celebrating the most outstanding hotels worldwide.

UOB is the Global Principal Partner of The Michelin Guide Hotels, the first time a Singapore company has partnered with the distinguished ratings authority on an international scale.

In addition to the Michelin Keys, the Michelin Guide will introduce four brand-new Special Awards, spotlighting excellence in specific areas of the hospitality industry.

The announcement will be made both online, via the Guide’s social media and editorial platforms, and in person during an exclusive ceremony in Paris.

For the first time, travellers will benefit from a seamless experience that combines trusted Michelin distinctions with integrated booking services, making it easier than ever to discover and reserve the world’s finest hotels.

Internationally renowned for its restaurant selections and Star ratings, The Michelin Guide has, in recent years, built an independent global hotel selection featuring over 7,000 properties located across more than 125 countries.

Just as the iconic Stars indicate the best culinary experiences, the Michelin Keys highlight the most outstanding stays within the Guide’s hotel selection.

Evaluated by The Michelin Guide Inspectors following five universal criteria, the Michelin Keys qualify each hotel experience in broader terms than simple amenities, to establish a new international and reliable benchmark for exceptional hospitality:

One Michelin Key: a very special stay

This is a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mould, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.

Two Michelin Keys: an exceptional stay

A hotel of character, personality and charm that’s operated with evident pride and considerable care. Eye-catching design and architecture, along with a genuine sense of the locale, make this an exceptional place to stay.

Three Michelin Keys: an extraordinary stay

This is the ultimate in comfort, service, style, and elegance. It is one of the world’s most extraordinary hotels and a destination for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts of travellers.

After celebrating over 1,500 outstanding hotels through its initial Key selections, The Michelin Guide now goes a step further in showcasing the very best of global hospitality, with inspectors currently finalising this first worldwide selection.

Four new Special Awards

In addition to the Michelin Keys, the Michelin Guide will introduce four Special Awards, recognising properties for achievements that transcend classic categories, and celebrating excellence and uniqueness in specific hospitality fields:

Michelin Architecture & Design Award: Celebrates hotels whose architecture and design inspire unforgettable journeys, and elevate the guest experience through a distinctive aesthetic identity.

Michelin Wellness Award: Recognises properties with pioneering and holistic wellness programs nurturing body, mind, and spirit.

Michelin Local Gateway Award: Honours hotels that offer guests immersive connections to their surroundings, evoking the character and spirit of their region.

Michelin Opening of the Year Award: Rewards newly opened hotels that have made an exceptional impact on the hospitality landscape within their first year.

Each Special Award honours one winning property revealed during the Ceremony on 8 October 2025. Ahead of this, Michelin Guide social media and editorial platforms will unveil nominees according to the following schedule:

Architecture & Design Award Nominees: 13 August.

Wellness Award Nominees: 27 August.

Local Gateway Award Nominees: 10 September.

Opening of the Year Award Nominees: 24 September.



The Michelin Guide Hotels Ceremony

The unveiling of the 2025 Michelin Keys selection will take place both digitally, across The Michelin Guide’s social media and editorial platforms, and physically during a ceremony in Paris on 8 October 2025.

The Michelin Guide Hotels Ceremony will take place at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, overlooking the Louvre Palace and the Tuileries Garden.

This professional event will bring together a select group of award-winning hotels (represented by approximately 300 international hoteliers), special award winners, journalists, and industry opinion leaders.