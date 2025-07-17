Hong Kong passenger traffic soars 21.6%

HONG KONG, 18 July 2025: Hong Kong International Airport delivered double-digit increases in passenger and cargo throughput as well as flight movements, according to the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) Annual Report for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2025.

Published on Wednesday, the report confirms that passenger traffic increased 21.6% year-over-year to 54.9 million, cargo throughput rose 10.3% to 5.0 million tonnes, and flight movements climbed 20.5% to reach 373,050. In 2024, HKIA was named the world’s busiest cargo airport for the 14th time since 2010.

(Photo credit: HKIA)

HKIA’s air network continued to grow during the fiscal year, with 27 airlines launching new routes or expanding services to 56 destinations. As of the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year, approximately 140 airlines were serving at HKIA, connecting to more than 200 destinations.

AAHK delivered a sound financial performance in fiscal 2024/25, driven by traffic growth and higher revenue. It recorded a profit of HKD2,457 million, and the Board declared a dividend of HKD1,300 million payable to the Hong Kong SAR Government. It is the first dividend payment since 2014/15, when AAHK began retaining operating surpluses to finance the Three-runway System (3RS) project.

AAHK Chairman Fred Lam said: “The past year was pivotal for HKIA as we crossed key milestones and air traffic continued its solid recovery. The Three-runway System was commissioned on time and within budget in November 2024, boosting the airport’s annual capacity by 50% and strengthening our status as one of the world’s largest and most important aviation hubs. We have also laid the groundwork for realising our strategic vision of transforming a city airport into an Airport City, with the extended development blueprint unveiled under a new brand, SKYTOPIA, which has received a positive market response. I am glad that our achievements and vision for the future are enjoying increasing support from different sectors of the community. Though we are facing global economic uncertainties, we are confident in the future of Hong Kong’s aviation industry and the Airport City development.”

SKYTOPIA, unveiled in January 2025, embodies AAHK’s vision to create a world-class destination for visitors and residents that integrates entertainment, popular culture, yachting, art trading and storage, and leisure, among others. SKYTOPIA will enable HKIA to provide further contribution to Hong Kong’s economic development as a key growth engine.

In 2024/25, the value of cargo moved through HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park, which offers a novel sea–air intermodal transhipment service for air freight, grew to around RMB18 billion, indicating that members of the air cargo community have been actively utilising the service. The development of a permanent facility for the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park commenced during the year as planned.

Another game-changing development in 2024/25 was the successful conclusion of an agreement to acquire 35% of Zhuhai Airport’s shares. The acquisition serves as a launchpad for HKIA and Zhuhai to elevate the partnership and unlock the full potential of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge for serving travellers and supporting the growth of the cargo business.

(Source: AAHK)