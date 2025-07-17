A&K introduces five new journeys for 2026

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2025: Abercrombie & Kent unveiled this week its most expansive Small Group Journeys portfolio yet for 2026 — over 80 expertly crafted itineraries that take travellers deeper into culture, nature and tradition than ever before.

Among them are five brand-new journeys — from exclusive behind-the-scenes access at Rio’s Carnival, to high-altitude adventures across Bolivia, and spiritual encounters in the sacred landscapes of Tibet and China.

There’s also an immersive exploration of Spain’s cultural heartlands, as well as a desert odyssey through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, including the Nabatean wonders of Petra and AlUla.

“These new itineraries are designed to ignite curiosity and foster deeper connections,” says A&K’s Director of Global Group Product Suzanne Teng. “Whether through local celebrations, off-the-map encounters, or time in pristine natural settings, the goal is to go well beyond the expected.”

With most groups capped at just 18 guests, A&K’s Small Group Journeys offer access to landmarks and lesser-known gems, always with five-star accommodations, seamless logistics, and signature touches like Traveller’s Valet, Travelling Bell Boy, and private arrival and departure transfers.

What’s new for 2026

Brazil: Ultimate Rio Carnival Experience

Feb 12-17, 2026 | six days from USD19,995; AUD30,605.

Rio’s Carnival with exclusive access that only A&K can provide.

Go behind the scenes at a renowned samba school warehouse the day before the big parade.

Private samba class, celebrate like a local at Rio’s street carnival and attend the exclusive Carnival Ball at Copacabana Palace, wearing a custom-made mask by a local artist.

Witness the world’s biggest parade from the comfort of a VIP box.

Explore Guanabara Bay on a private cruise of Rio’s waterfront, complete with a DJ.

Beat the crowds with an exclusive before-hours tour of Christ the Redeemer.

Ultimate Bolivia

23 April – 2 May, 2026 |10 days from USD9,395; AUD14,380.

Dive into Bolivia’s layered cultural identity and remarkable natural landscapes, from high-altitude cities to salt flats.

Marvel at the Uyuni Salt Flats and enjoy stargazing under pristine skies

Explore Potosí, one of the world’s highest-altitude cities, recognised by UNESCO for its historical significance and colonial architecture.

Visit other UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including “El Fuer”e” and Sucre, to admire their well-preserved architectural wonders.

Enjoy a community visit to the village of Puka Puka, where the language and customs of the Aymara people are still alive.

Cruise Lake Titicaca by hydrofoil and explore the Moon and Sun Islands

Attend a lecture by a local historian and a tasting of high-altitude wines.

Mountains and Myths in China and Tibet

Apr 13-26, 2026 |14 days from USD12,795; AUD19,585.

Explore Lhasa, the heart of Tibet, and take in the landscapes of Yunnan province.

Walk atop a restored section of the Great Wall near Beijing.

Take in the scenic wonders of Yunnan, such as the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, Tiger Leaping Gorge and the Stone Forest.

Discover Yunnan’s diverse minority groups and encounter the Tibetan communities of Shangri-La and Lhasa.

Visit the iconic Potala Palace and Sera Monastery, the heart of Tibetan spirituality.

Spain: Madrid, Valencia and Mallorca

May 10-19, 2026 | 10 days from USD14,795; AUD22,645.

A blend of outdoor, cultural and culinary treasures is at the heart of this exploration of Spain.

Experience the flavours of Madrid firsthand on a lunchtime tapas tour and dinner at one of the city’s prestigious Flamenco venues.

Visit the Gallery of Royal Collections and take a day trip to the Royal Monastery of El Escorial, the resting place of Spanish monarchs.

On an A&K-exclusive experience, boat through a national park to partake in a paella-cooking class on a traditional rice farm outside Valencia.

Discover ancient Palma, capital of the island of Mallorca

Explore Mallorca’s Mediterranean bounty during a wine and olive encounter.

Desert Adventures in Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Feb 14-24, 2026 | 11 days from USD16,995; AUD26,015.

Discover the rich shared histories and breathtaking landscapes of the Arabian Peninsula.

Explore Petra and AlUla — the archaeological masterpieces of the Nabatean civilisation — accompanied by local experts.

Visit the rock-cut tombs of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site carved into sandstone cliffs.

Gain insights into Saudi society and politics, and learn how things are changing during a discussion with a local expert.

Choose from Design Your Day activities in Petra, including a traditional Turkish bath spa experience, exploring Little Petra, or visiting Shobak Crusader Castle.

Savings of up to USD1,500 per person on select Small Group Journey departures when booked by 31 July 2025.

Visit www.abercrombiekent.com or call your nearest A&K office to speak with a Travel Consultant.