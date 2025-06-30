IndiGo launches new route to Goa

DELHI, 1 July 2025: IndiGo confirms it will introduce direct flights between Hindon (Ghaziabad) and Goa, starting 20 July 2025.

Operating daily except Saturdays, this new route offers a time-saving travel option for residents of East and Central Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad by bringing Goa’s iconic beaches closer than ever. The flexible schedule is designed to cater to the increasing demand during peak travel season, offering more choice and comfort to travellers.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

Hindon, located in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, is a rapidly developing urban and industrial hub within the National Capital Region.

Known for its strategic location and proximity to major economic zones like Noida and East Delhi, Hindon serves as a crucial point for commerce and connectivity. The region is characterised by a dynamic mix of industrial estates, educational institutions, and burgeoning residential areas, reflecting its significant contribution to the economic landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

This new air connectivity will further catalyse the region’s growth, offering its residents and businesses enhanced access to India’s diverse cultural and economic centres.

Goa, India’s premier beach destination, is renowned for its stunning coastline, vibrant nightlife, and rich Portuguese heritage. From the sun-kissed shores of Baga and Palolem to the historic charm of Old Goa’s churches and forts, the state offers a blend of relaxation and cultural exploration.

Visitors can indulge in authentic Goan cuisine, explore bustling flea markets, or enjoy water sports along the Arabian Sea. Beyond its tourist appeal, Goa is also emerging as a hub for wellness retreats, digital nomads, and eco-tourism, making it a versatile destination for all types of travellers.

Flight Schedule: