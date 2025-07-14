Marriott names APAC chief of lodging services





SINGAPORE, 15 July 2025: Marriott International appoints Cristiano Rinaldi as Chief of Lodging Product & Services Officer for the Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region.

This new role represents a milestone for Marriott’s APEC organisation, coinciding with the introduction of the Lodging Product & Services structure. The integrated team, comprising operations, brand and global design, will serve as a unified function that drives operational excellence, enhances service delivery, and fosters innovation across Marriott’s portfolio of over 635 operating properties spanning 25 brands in 22 countries and territories in the region.

Cristiano Renaldi

Rinaldi brings to this role over two decades of experience with Marriott and within the luxury hospitality sector globally. Beginning his career at The Ritz-Carlton Doha in 2001, he has held numerous key leadership positions across Asia Pacific and beyond. His career highlights include serving as Area Director of Operations, Asia Pacific, overseeing luxury operations for The Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari, and EDITION brands.

He will be based at Marriott’s APEC regional headquarters in Singapore, where he will be instrumental in advancing the company’s sustained growth and market leadership.