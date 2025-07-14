



KUCHING, 15 July 2025: Sarawak Tourism Board monitors the green credentials of its Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2025 held last month, 20 to 22 June, reporting a highly successful waste management effort and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Held at the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village, with a beach and rainforest backdrop, the Rainforest World Music Festival 2025 generated a total of 3,543.3 kilogrammes of waste, with 1,550.0 kilogrammes — or 31.3% — successfully diverted thanks to robust waste management systems.

Our Green Warriors in action — keeping the festival grounds clean and green, one piece of rubbish at a time.

In comparison, the 2024 edition recorded a higher volume of waste at 4,581.72 kilogrammes, with 1,712.7 kilogrammes — over 37% — diverted. While the figures vary year to year, with 2025 welcoming 22,000 attendees, the festival successfully

maintained a waste diversion rate above 30%, underscoring consistent efforts toward environmental sustainability regardless of scale.

Breakdown as follows:

• OCC / Paper: 215.7 kg recycled

• Plastic: 410.8 kg recycled

• Metal: 271.0 kg recycled

• Glass: 225.0 kg recycled

• Used cooking oil: 21.9 kg recycled

• Food waste: 413.6 kg composted

• General waste: 1,976.3 kg

“This outcome is directly in line with the Sarawak Tourism Board’s vision of making RWMF 2025 a truly sustainable and eco-friendly festival in the region,” said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

Puan Sharzede also highly commended the festival-goers for their increased environmental consciousness this year. “The festival’s success in maintaining a pristine environment over the three days wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from our attendees,” she stated.

“Furthermore, we extend our gratitude to Trienekens Sarawak for providing the crucial waste segregation bins, which were instrumental in diverting waste from landfills. It was a fantastic demonstration of community and collaboration for a greener festival!”

The RWMF 2025, themed ‘Connections: One Earth, One Love,’ not only celebrated diverse music and cultures but also reinforced a deeper appreciation for environmental stewardship. The successful waste management programme is a testament to this overarching mission.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board).