Gother goes for 2027 goals





BANGKOK, 15 July 2025: Gother, a tourism service platform operated by Search Engine Optimisation, reports a strong upward momentum following a 300% business growth in just seven months since its launch in 2024.

A joint venture between Beacon Venture Capital (the venture arm of Kasikornbank) and Krungthai Ventures (the venture arm of Krungthai Bank), Gother is stepping up its platform upgrade to target a new generation of travellers by offering a comprehensive travel booking experience. This includes accommodations, flights, car rentals, tour packages, and exciting activities that align with modern travel lifestyles.

Photo credit: Gother. Aiming for the top three in Thailand’s tourism market by 2027.

The platform offers digital integration with mobile banking apps such as K PLUS, Krungthai NEXT, and Paotang, for easy payments and other services. This is expected to help solidify its ambition to become one of Thailand’s top three travel platforms by 2027.

Search Engine Optimisation CEO and founder of Gother Anupong Kriangkrailipikorn stated that since its official launch in 2024, Gother has attracted strong interest from next-gen tourists, achieving fourfold growth in a single year, and expecting to continue rising.”

Three priorities in 2025

Diversifying access channels: Gother services are available through its website and apps on iOS and Android, and linked to leading mobile banking platforms including K PLUS, Krungthai NEXT, and Paotang.

Using AI and technology: Gother is leveraging data analytics capabilities to launch a new version of the application with intelligent AI features later this year.

Expanding partnerships: Gother is growing its network of partners to include top-tier hotels, airlines, and tour operators domestically and globally.

Adopting this strategy, Gother targets THB10 billion in booking value by 2027 and eyes a top-three position as Thailand’s premier homegrown travel platform.

About Gother

Gother is a comprehensive travel and lifestyle service platform developed in 2024 by Search Engine Optimisation Co Ltd as a rebrand of the former TraveliGo platform (founded in 2015).