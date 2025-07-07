MAG boosts its A330 fleet

BANGKOK, 8 July 2025: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, has placed a firm order with Airbus for 20 more A330-900 aircraft.

This new order will double Malaysia Airlines’ future A330neo fleet to 40 aircraft.

Photo credit: Airbus. Malaysia Airlines A330-900.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to France.

MAG first selected the A330neo in 2022 as part of its widebody fleet renewal programme, with a commitment for 20 aircraft, of which four have now been delivered. Featuring an all-new premium cabin layout, the aircraft is already operating on services from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne, Auckland and Bali.

“The A330neo continues to deliver the right balance of operational efficiency, range, and cabin comfort to support our network and growth strategy,” said MAG Group Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail. “With its enhanced fuel efficiency and flexibility across both regional and long-haul routes, the aircraft is a strong fit for our evolving market needs. It also enables us to offer a product that aligns with our premium positioning – streamlined, modern, and designed with passenger comfort and expectations in mind. This additional order reinforces our long-term vision of building a future-ready fleet that supports sustainable growth, delivers consistent value to our passengers, and strengthens our competitiveness in key markets.”

“We are proud to strengthen our relationship with Malaysia Aviation Group further as it expands its A330neo fleet,” said Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.

“This repeat order is a strong endorsement of the A330neo’s exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, versatility and passenger comfort, as well as a testament to the aircraft’s popularity among the world’s premium airlines.”

Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,300 km nonstop. The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a unique experience, a high level of comfort, ambience, and design. This includes more individual space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

At the end of May 2025, the A330 Family had won over 1,800 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide. Like all in-production Airbus aircraft, the A330neo can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to increase this to 100% SAF capability by 2030.