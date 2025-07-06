DUBAI, UAE, 7 July 2025: Emirates has launched its new daily service to Shenzhen, marking the airline’s fourth gateway in the Chinese mainland and reinforcing its East Asia growth strategy.

Emirates’ inaugural flight, EK328, touched down at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on 1 July, receiving a warm welcome from distinguished guests and media partners on arrival. Passengers who flew on the inaugural flight from Dubai received special gifts and certificates to commemorate the occasion.

Emirates now offers 42 weekly flights to four key cities in the Chinese mainland – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen – providing passengers and businesses with enhanced connectivity and travel options in and out of the Chinese mainland.

Operated by a four-class Boeing 777-300ER, Emirates’ flight EK328 departs from Dubai at 1005, arriving in Shenzhen at 2200. The return flight, EK329, departs Shenzhen at 2355 and lands in Dubai at 0340 the next day.

Flights to and from Shenzhen are conveniently timed to enable seamless connectivity to key destinations across Europe, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam, leveraging Emirates’ extensive global network via its Dubai hub. Passengers can also seamlessly connect to Emirates’ points in Kenya, Egypt, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Emirates Airline Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are excited to launch our new daily service to Shenzhen, one of China’s most dynamic and innovative cities. This milestone reflects Emirates’ ongoing commitment to strengthening our presence in the Chinese mainland and supporting the country’s trade and tourism objectives. It is also aligned with the strengthening of China-UAE relations and a strategic move to seamlessly connect the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s innovation corridor, an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub that aims to attract global innovation resources through our flights.

We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Shenzhen Airport Group and our local partners for their support in making this launch possible. We look forward to connecting more travellers and businesses between Shenzhen and Dubai and across our growing network.”

Passengers flying to Shenzhen will enjoy an elevated experience onboard one of Emirates’ enhanced Boeing 777s, offering eight private suites in First Class, 40 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 24 seats in Premium Economy and 260 spacious seats in Economy Class. Shenzhen has become the first city in the Chinese mainland to receive Emirates’ retrofitted aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors and the award-winning Premium Economy. The new Business Class cabin in a 1-2-1 layout will further offer aisle access to every passenger.

Enhanced cargo and passenger operations

Emirates has been serving China since 2004 and plays a significant role in facilitating seamless connectivity to over 50 countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, covering one-third of the 150 countries and regions participating in the initiative. Expansion of the airline’s operations will further boost inbound visitor volumes to the Greater Bay Area from GCC countries and Africa, while also supporting industries such as smart manufacturing, e-commerce, and biopharmaceuticals, through a 72-hour global supply chain system.

Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER, serving on the Dubai-Shenzhen route, offers 16 tonnes of cargo capacity per flight. Allowing it to further help amplify the “Aerial Silk Road” by integrating Shenzhen’s advanced manufacturing sector with Emirates’ global cargo network. The airline’s world-class cold chain capabilities will ensure the global accessibility and seamless transportation of perishable goods and pharmaceuticals.

Strengthening UAE-China ties

The UAE is China’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, with bilateral trade reaching US$95 billion in 2023. Aviation plays a key role in the rapid growth of trade exchanges between the two nations. Emirates’ expansion into the Chinese mainland comes at an opportune time as the UAE and China’s comprehensive strategic partnership deepens further, boosting cooperation in various sectors such as trade, technology, logistics and investment.

Travellers from the GCC, including the UAE, can now visit China visa-free for up to 30 days, allowing Emirates’ customers to enjoy hassle-free planning for their business and leisure trips to the Chinese mainland.

Emirates remains committed to facilitating convenient and seamless international connectivity in and out of the Chinese mainland, in line with its growth strategy for East Asia. For information on flights and to make a booking visit www.emirates.com.