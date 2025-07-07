Vietjet names new MD

SINGAPORE, 8 July 2025: Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has announced the appointment of Nguyen Thanh Son as its new Managing Director, succeeding Dinh Viet Phuong.

Nguyen Thanh Son has been with Vietjet since its inception, playing a key role in shaping the airline’s innovative business and marketing strategies and contributing significantly to the growth of the aviation industry. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Economics, with more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry.

He embodies a new generation of young, intelligent, and visionary leaders and will lead Vietjet on a new journey toward greener, smarter growth, fostering deeper global connectivity, and delivering meaningful values to passengers and communities worldwide.