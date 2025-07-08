Cunard’s Queens spur luxury bookings

SOUTHAMPTON, England, 9 July 2025: Cunard has reported a significant uplift in demand following the launch of its 2027 programme, with a 55% increase in nights booked during the first seven days compared to the equivalent period for the 2026 launch.

Cunard’s latest programme includes 195 new itineraries between April 2027 and January 2028

Photo credit: Cunard. Queen Mary 2.

Both the UK and North American markets contributed significantly to this success, with bookings up almost 50% in the UK and more than 100% in North America.

Queen Mary 2’s Transatlantic Crossings continue to perform strongly. This iconic route remains one of Cunard’s most popular and continues to attract strong interest from guests around the world.

Summer 2027 programme

Cunard’s latest programme boasts 195 new itineraries across its fleet, visiting 115 destinations in 32 countries between April 2027 and January 2028. The new itineraries include 93 UNESCO World Heritage sites and come with 18 overnight port calls and 33 late-evening departures.

The programme offers more variety and choice than ever before, with three of Cunard’s Queens offering round-trip voyages from the UK for the first time since 2018 — increasing the capacity of Southampton departures by 54% year on year.