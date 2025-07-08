WTTC calls for smarter tourism management

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2025: As the travel and tourism sector enters the height of the northern hemisphere summer season, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) launches a new report calling for a more balanced approach to managing tourism in popular destinations.

While overcrowding is often viewed as a tourism problem, many of the real pressures stem from deeper issues, such as underinvestment in infrastructure, poor planning, and fragmented decision-making. These challenges affect both residents and visitors and need joined-up solutions.

Travel and tourism support one in every 10 jobs and nearly 10% of global GDP and could reach one in three new jobs over the next decade. When managed well, it also fosters cultural exchange, global understanding, and environmental protection. But without thoughtful planning, the benefits it brings could be at risk.

WTTC’s paper, Managing Destination Overcrowding: A Call to Action, explains that there’s no simple fix to the problem and urges governments, local leaders, and businesses to work together to support both communities and visitors.

Annually, governments around the world collect more than USD3.3 trillion from travel and tourism businesses, equivalent to 9.6% of global tax revenues. The international tourism body urges governments to reinvest this sum in vital infrastructure and solutions to relieve pressures on already very popular destinations.

The report examines some of the root causes of overcrowding in a select number of increasingly popular destinations across Europe. It provides practical solutions that can be tailored to local needs, from using better data and planning tools to involving residents in decisions.

A practical plan of action

The paper outlines six simple steps that destinations can take to manage tourism more effectively.

Get organised – Bring the right stakeholders together via empowered task forces.

Make a plan – Define a shared vision and destination strategy.

Gather the evidence – A lack of data is exacerbating issues in several destinations. It is therefore crucial to conduct evidence-based diagnoses and responses tailored to the unique challenges faced by each destination.

Stay vigilant – Monitor conditions and take action promptly.

Invest wisely – Reinvest in infrastructure and resilience, being transparent about where money is spent.

Empower residents – Ensure residents have a say and understand the benefits of travel and tourism in their communities.

Why it matters

A growing number of destinations have introduced tourism taxes in response to pressure, but WTTC warns that these measures don’t always solve the real problems and can put jobs, income, and services at risk.

The report finds that if 11 major European cities capped visitor numbers, it could result in USD245 billion in lost GDP and nearly 3 million jobs over three years.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “Travel & Tourism brings huge benefits, including jobs, investment and deeper cultural understanding. But growth needs to be managed carefully.

“We’re encouraging all decision-makers to think ahead, work together, and focus on long-term benefits for residents and visitors alike. This isn’t about stopping tourism, it’s about making it work for everyone.”

For more information and to download the report, visit WTTC’s Research Hub.