SEMPORNA, Sabah, 9 July 2025: The proliferation of new hotels, resorts, chalets, and lodges in Semporna and its surrounding islands is a clear sign of growing tourist confidence in Sabah’s east coast as a safe and attractive destination.

Many of these accommodations, some built on stilts over the water, show that more tourists will continue to visit the region, driven by improved security.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai presents a memento to US ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan, while Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (left) and Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah Permanent Secretary Datuk Josie Lai (right) look on.

Among the new developments are Seafest Regency and Pearl Bohey Dulang Resorts, both of which officially opened this year to meet the rising demand for accommodations in Semporna.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who joined Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and foreign delegates on a site visit to the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) last week, said Sabah’s tourism sector continues to show healthy growth.

The state recorded 1.44 million visitor arrivals between January and May this year, generating an estimated RM3.3 billion in tourism receipts.

Joniston said the steady increase in visitor arrivals, particularly from international markets, is closely linked to Sabah’s strong security framework, which is diligently maintained by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

“The fact that Sabah has reported zero kidnapping-for-ransom incidents over the past several years reflects ESSCom’s commitment to keeping our waters and communities safe.

“This complements the ongoing efforts of the Sabah Tourism Board to promote Sabah as a safe and welcoming destination,” he said.

Joniston was speaking at a dinner held in conjunction with the security site visit, which involved 15 diplomatic representatives and officials from 10 countries, namely the US, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, China, South Korea, and Spain.

Present were Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah Permanent Secretary Datuk Josie Lai; Joint Forces commander Datuk Zahani Zainal Abidin; and ESSCom Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos.

The delegation also visited Pulau Omadal, Pulau Sibuan, Pulau Bohey Dulang, and Pulau Mataking.

“We are seeing the positive results of these close collaborations. Tourists feel safe to explore Sabah, even in the ESSZone, and investors are also confident of continuing to invest here,” said Joniston, who chairs the Sabah Tourism Board.

According to the latest figures from the Sabah Tourism Board, international visitors accounted for 559,150 arrivals, while domestic tourists made up 879,420 arrivals. China (243,688) remains Sabah’s top international market, followed by South Korea (76,685).

Joniston also highlighted a strong increase in tourist arrivals from Europe, which recorded 35,240 visitors from January to May, a 25.6 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

The top European source markets include the UK and Ireland (13,910 arrivals), Germany (3,854), and France (2,750).

Meanwhile, the United States contributed 9,356 arrivals, while Canada recorded 2,949 arrivals.

Joniston expressed confidence that Sabah’s tourism sector will continue on its positive path, supported by the joint commitment of security agencies, local communities, and tourism industry players.

“We consistently maintain a positive outlook on the growth of tourist arrivals to Sabah. With ESSCom’s strong support and the growing trust of our visitors, we are well-positioned to welcome even more tourists in the coming months,” he said.

For more information on Sabah, visit the website: www.sabahtourism.com